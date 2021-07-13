Ilford Catholics sealed narrow victory over rivals Roding Valley

Published: 3:00 PM July 13, 2021

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic bats out against South Loughton (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford Catholics sealed a narrow one-wicket victory over Roding Valley to pick themselves off the foot of the league table.

Catholic were surprisingly asked to bowl on a damp wicket and a slow outfield. Aravind Ponnusamy (0-27) and Sakthi Ganesan (3-17) found a good rhythm and the breakthrough came with a sharp catch by Vince Mulholland.

John Rogers (5-15) and Salman Rana (0-31) put more pressure on the batsmen and two run outs gave Catholic the upper hand, one a spectacular direct hit by Ruhul Chowdhury.

Two catches by Louis Morgan and Sujen Sube gave Rogers further joy, but his caught and bowled in his final over was the key wicket, as Roding losing their last five wickets for just 18 runs.

In reply, Mo Zaman (2) and Louis Morgan (5) fell cheaply, but Rana (41) continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over while the middle order was blown away, reducing Catholic to 67-6.

Ganesan (23) batted well to get his side close, leaving Ponnusamy and Rogers to negotiate a handful of runs to win with the final wicket in hand,.

The seconds sealed a three-wicket win over Tillingham, as Uday Nagineni (0-52) and Sandhip Ravindran (0-30) bowled well, but the opening batsmen scored quickly.

After drinks, Anil Gupta (2-32) and Lingamoorthy Ramasamy (2-29) applied the brakes, restricting Tillingham to a manageable target.

Opener Lingamoorthy Ramasamy (72) hit some huge sixes alongside Manoj Surendar (41) in a 90-run partnership and Balamurugan Rajagopal (16) offered support, but wickets continued to fall.

However, Nishanth Parupalli (16) and Sandhip Ravindran (7) held their nerve, seeing Catholic home in the penultimate over.

The thirds lost by three wickets to Old Chelmsfordians after a slow start where Martin Riches fell for nought in the first over, followed by Tom Brady (1) and Andy Hudson (7).

Karan Shah (45) established a foothold in the game but wickets fell regularly, aided by some dreadful run outs.

Opening the bowling, Naveed Akhter (1-10) and Vicky Phogat (3-13) applied early pressure, aided by excellent fielding and Venusharan Krishnakumar took a superb catch.

At 44-6, Catholics sniffed a chance of victory, but it was not to be.

The fourths cruised to a 138-run win over South Woodham Ferrers.