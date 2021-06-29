Ilford Catholics continue to struggle while other teams march on

Published: 11:00 AM June 29, 2021

Lingam Ramasamy on his way the a score of 74 for Ilford Catholics - Credit: Bill Maddison

Ilford Catholics continue to find life in Division One difficult, but it was wins for the other three sides.

Catholic were asked to bat by Writtle, and Louis Morgan (24) and Vince Mulholland (45) added 30 to the board.

A much needed partnership of 76 between Sujen Sube (33) and Mulholland bolstered the innings and Rajiv Manchanda (29) produced a late flurry of runs to end the Catholic innings on a respectable 195-8.

In reply, John Rogers (3-38) made the breakthrough with wickets in successive overs but a partnership of 62 swung the match firmly in Writtle’s favour.

Morgan (1-55) deservedly got a wicket, as did Macwan but the Writtle skipper Adams completed the win.

You may also want to watch:

The second XI sealed a comfortable 133-run win over South Weald despite a slow start.

Opener Lingam Ramasamy (74) and Siva Venkatesan (27) steadied the ship with a solid 90-run partnership and wicketkeeeper Islam Maraz (37) along with Dinesh Kumar (27) launched a flurry of attacking shots as Catholics ended up with a good total of 204-9.

South Weald's openers were quickly removed by Sandhip Ravindran (2-20) supported by Adam Tanveer (0-21), but it was Dinesh Kumar’s (5-15) day as he ran through the opponent’s middle order with some brilliant bowling variations.

Youngster Krijesh Kumar (2-11) bowled well and with Nishanth Patupalli (1-11) saw off the lower order.

The thirds also sealed victory as they beat St John’s by 74 runs as they ramped up a score of 214-6 before bowling their opponents out for 140.

Martin Riches (73) and Annanth Kumar (85) opened the batting and after a cautious couple of early overs, put on 166 for the first wicket.

But where 166-0 became 196-6 before Karan Shah (13no) and Adrian Swain (11no) steadied the ship to complete the innings.

After the break Naveed Akhter bowled a great spell with no luck (0-21), but Venkat Thiagarajan (4-15) tore through the top order.

Spin wizard Adrian Swain then completely mystified the tail taking 5-25 as St Johns were bowled out for 140.

The fourths bagged a 17-run win over their Upminster opponents.