Ilford Catholics enjoy good fortunes throughout the club

Published: 10:14 AM July 6, 2021

Ilford Catholics had their game cancelled due to an unplayable pitch but the second team stepped up to seal a two-wicket victory over Springfield.

Catholics put Springfield into bat to make the most of the conditions and started with bowling from Adam Tanveer and Rakesh Ramesh, but the first wickets fell to Dinesh Kumar (2-19).

Newcomer Thevachandrou Sureshkumar ran through the middle order, ending up with impressive figures of 3-35.

And with Catholic’s Tanveer (3-15) back into attack, visitors were bundled out for 107.

Catholics lost opener Lingam Ramasamy (7) early in their reply and Siva Venkatesan (11) and Thevayathusan Sureshkumar (10) fell quickly, but Manoj Surendar (41) anchored the innings.

Nishanth Parupalli (11) and Adam Tanveer (2) sealed the game in a thrilling final over.

The thirds bagged a five-wicket win over Terling in a 30-over game where accurate bowling by Naveed Akhtar (0-9) and Vicky Phogat (0-19) kept the scoring down.

Pavan Kumar took a couple of wickets, as did Martin Riches, taking 3-2 in a solitary over as a great all-round fielding effort limited Terling to 106-5 in their 30 overs.

In reply, Riches (45) and Annanth Kumar (24) set about the bowling, followed by Tariq Noori (22) but there was the usual collapse as Saurabh Penkar (0) and Karan Shah (2) fell in quick succession.

Riches remained, and Abdul Satti (2no) and Pavan (2 no) took Catholic to victory.

The fourths followed suit as they beat Rayleigh by 115 runs.

Batting first, Catholic openers Dave Hobbs (22) and Suhas Sawant (76) made a steady start with an opening partnership of 95.

Youngster Jeevakan Kumar, along with Sudhakar Ranganathan (22), kept the momentum going and Ragesh Rangaswamy (35) continued the attack.

J Kumar (56 no) completed his maiden half-century, supported well by Suresh Kumar (19) to lift the score to 236-4.

Rayleigh opener Phillip Hammond (21) was in an attacking mode but a skilfully disguised slower delivery from skipper Sunny Kuruvilla (3-17) deceived him.

Anil Gaddeti (0-26) bowled with discipline along with Venusharan Krishnakumar (2-12) and Rangaswamy (2-15) kept the scoring in check before J Kumar (2-11) took two wickets in the final over, helping Catholics to collect five bowling points.