Ilford Catholic seal vital victory over Woodham Mortimer

Published: 1:53 PM August 3, 2021

Ilford Catholic sealed a 25-run victory over Woodham Mortimer thanks to some excellent bowling and fielding.

For Catholic, Louis Morgan (4) and Rajiv Manchanda (21) started steadily but a communication mix up saw Morgan run out.

While others fell steadily around him, Vince Mulholland (34) produced a score to anchor the innings, and his partnership of 54 with Sakthi Ganesan (25) was the foundation of a low total, but on a difficult pitch with a slow lush outfield Catholic felt they were still in with a chance.

John Rogers (3-13) struck in the second and fourth overs to remove both Woodham openers, while at the other end Rakkesh Rameesh (1-16) snared the third wicket.

A sharp stumping by Manchanda gave Rogers his third wicket while Ganesan (2-25) continued to keep the pressure up.

Then three exceptional catches gave Catholic the upper hand and a run out saw another Woodham wicket fall.

Four exceptional pieces of fielding had seen the visitors reduced to 66-8 off 30 overs. Mulholland (2-16) provided the final blows to take Catholic to victory with three overs to spare.

The seconds had their match abandoned due to the rain while the thirds sealed a six-wicket win over Great Waltham.

Catholic’s opening bowlers blunted the batting attack, with Abdul Satti (2-15) along with Vicky Phogat (3-15) conceding just 27 runs in the first 14 overs.

Jignesh Macwan (2-15) and Venkat Thiagarajan (2-14) continued in the same vein, bowling tight to restrict scoring and a late wicket for Lokesh Makwane wrapped things up at 65.

In reply Martin Riches scored 10 off the first over, but went soon after, bowled for 25.

Venusharan Krishnakumar (4) fell next, but the impenetrable wall that is Dave Hobbs kept one end safe while Abdul Satti smashed the ball to all parts, finishing the job with a four to end up unbeaten on 28.

The fourths suffered a two-wicket loss to Chelmsford Super Kings, with top scores from Suhas Sawant (28) Suresh Kumar (26) Chris Maddison (25) and Ravee Ravee (17) who all found it hard to score quickly.

CSK batted steadily, but wickets fell regularly, due to the openers being bowled by Harihan Rajan and Jeevakan Kumar, and two catches by Chris Maddison and one each for Jeevakan, Bill Maddison, Suhas and Manoj Subhash.

With five overs to go the match could have gone either way, but CSK scraped home in the 39th over.