Ilford Catholic let Epping Foresters off the hook to fall to loss

Lee Power

Published: 3:20 PM July 20, 2021   
Balamurugan Rajagopal on his way to a score of 62 for Ilford Catholic

Balamurugan Rajagopal on his way to a score of 62 for Ilford Catholic - Credit: ICCC

Ilford Catholic fell to a 60-run loss against Epping Foresters after a promising display in the field.

Aravind Ponnusamy (3-22) cleaned up both Foresters openers, with Sakthi Ganesan (1-27) grabbing a wicket as the visitors struggled to 17-3 off eight overs.

Rakesh Rameesh removed danger man Hazelton and produced the ball of the day to bowl McGuinness, while Salman Rana took a sharp catch in the covers to give Ponnusamy his third wicket.

Foresters were in deep trouble at 37-6 off 16 overs but their middle and lower order fought back, adding 108 runs for the last four wickets to post 145.

At 50-4 in the 18th over with Louis Morgan (24) batting well, Catholics were hopeful, but wickets fell cheaply to leave Foresters well in command.

Only Sujen Sube (12) from the middle/lower order was able to make double figures as the Catholic chase ended tamely on 85 in the 32nd over.

Second-team captain Balamurugan Rajagopal chose to bat against Rayne and the top order of Linga Ramasamy (14), Manoj Surendar (14) and then Sanjay Agnihotri (22) scored briskly.

Rajagopal (62) added a stroke-filled half-century and put on 69 with Nishanth Patupalli (19) before Venkat Thiagarajan (51), Lokesh Reddy (16) and Pranav Das (13*) helped set a challenging score of 231.

Uday Kumar (1-35) scalped the Rayne opener in the first over, thanks to a sharp catch at first slip from Balamurugan, and debutant Pranav Das (4-38) struck successive blows to leave the hosts reeling at 30-3.

Anil Guddeti (3-46), Lokesh Reddy (1-27) and Pranav helped to bundle them out for 198.

The thirds beat Crouch End by 49 runs, after posting 184.

Tariq Noori scored a rapid 20 to get the innings started, with Shah brothers Chintan (30) and Karan (35*) adding much needed runs and Imran Khan (43) top scoring.

Adrian Swain (3-25) took a wicket second ball, whilst Krijesh (0-8) bowled well without luck, before spinners Khalid Rashid (2-23) and Saurabh (2-16) got in on the act to help seal victory.

The fourths beat Theydon Bois seconds by five wickets, after holding them to 163-6.

Sunny Kuruvilla (0-19) and Venusharan Krishnakumar (0-37) took the new ball, before Hariharan Rajan made the breakthrough, assisted by a superb catch by Suhas Sawant just before the first drinks break, followed by a second wicket immediately after.

Suresh Kumar (1-29) and Jaganathan Soundarajan (2-3) were supported by Jeevakan Kumar (0-8), as Venusharan Krishnakumar shone in the field, with Dave Hobbs (19) and Suhas Sawant (52) putting on 95 in reply.

J Kumar (12) and Suresh Kumar (25) steadied the middle order, with Mark Phillips (14) hitting three boundaries to reach the target in the 34th over.

