Ilford Catholic CC seal victories on final day of league campaign

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021

Ilford Catholic Cricket Club sealed a comprehensive 86-run victory over Old Citizens despite fielding a side mixed with youth and experience.

Batting first, openers Tariq Noori and Krijesh Rameesh had to be patient against accurate bowling in the early overs.

After the loss of two wickets, a 55-run stand ensued until Sivakumar Venkatesan (18) was caught at first slip. Venusharan Krishnakumar (11), Vicky Phogat (21) and Rajiv Manchanda (4) all came and went while supporting Noori.

A couple of huge maximums were the standouts, including a six over extra cover that took out roof tiles on the pavilion.

A late cameo from Rakesh Rameesh (18 no) kept the late runs coming, but it was the excellent 111 not out from Noori that enabled Catholic to set an imposing target.

Opening the bowling, Khalid Rashid (1-35) with Krijesh Rameesh (2-15) took early wickets to put the home side in control, enabling skipper to rotate the bowlers.

Rakesh Rameesh (3-10) impressed with another fine spell as he ripped through the middle order.

Vicky Phogat (1-6) bowled a very promising spell of quality spin and the Old Citizens finally limped to 111-9 off their allotted overs.

Next week sees the end of the regular season, with the Vic Harris memorial day at Barkingside.

The second XI beat Newham by six wickets in their latest fixture.

Newham opener Ali Raza showed his class with a splendid 71, but wickets fell steadily at the other end.

Sunny Kuruvilla (2-12) bowled with accuracy to keep the batters pinned down.

Suresh Kumar (3-25) picked up a few cheap wickets bowling with variety.

Mayuran Thiru then took a wicket first ball, thanks to a sharp catch from Adrian Swain, who removed the keeper’s gloves and took 2-9.

Five catches in total for the innings, the most memorable from Mark Phillips, with a salmon-like dive to his left to take it one-handed just off the deck.

The reply could not have got off to a worse start with Sudhaker Ranganathan falling first ball.

Mark Phillips joined Arnie at the crease but fell for just five with the score on 12.

Arnie, having survived a drop fourth ball, batted superbly, going on to make 75, and his partnership of 129 with Andy Hudson (31) made sure the game was in the bag.

Both fell just before the end and a brief cameo from Mayuran (5) got closer to the line.

It was left to Manoj Subhash (4 no) and Imran Khan (1 no) to get Catholic home.