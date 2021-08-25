Ilford Catholic blown away by leaders Great Waltham

Published: 1:30 PM August 25, 2021

Ilford Catholic produced a spirited performance but were blown away by the talented opening bowlers of top of the table Great Waltham in a 174-run defeat.

Bowling first for Catholic, Aravinden Punnusamy (2-75) and John Rogers (0-37) encountered two batsmen clearly intent on attack.

Sakthi Ganesan (2-31) bowled with pace and accuracy and took the wicket of Ollie Fitzwater who scored a dazzling 68 off 77 balls.

Vince Mulholland (3-55) and Ganesan clawed back the run rate for a period, and Louis Morgan (0-34) also bowled well, with the hosts closing on 243-7.

With 17-year-old Rhys Chapman at the England fast bowling academy, he soon showed why. The Waltham bowlers ripped through the Catholic line-up in quick time, with none of the top five making double figures.

Manoj Surendar (14) played a couple of fluent drives before retiring hurt, but the batting highlight was a cameo from Punnusamy (23 not out), before Catholic were dismissed in the 21st over.

The seconds sealed a 62-run win over Brookweald after being put into bat.

Openers Lingam Ramasamy (3) and Venkat Thiagarajan (6) got off to a slow and steady start before Balamurugan Rajagopal (43) and Siva Venkatesan (26) took charge at the crease.

Siva fell at 65-3, which allowed Islam Maraz to continue the charge with Bala. They put on a partnership of 39, setting a reasonable target.

For ICCC Adam Tanveer (0-11) and Rakesh Ramesh (4-21) bowled accurately, making it difficult for the opposing batsmen to score.

They were aided by excellent catches from Bala and Anil Guddeti but Brookweald’s partnership of 30 for the fifth seemed to swing the game their way, before a smart bowling change in the form of spinner Lingam (3-4) brought an end to that.

Guddeti (3-9) cleaned up the lower order from the other end leaving Brookweald well short.

The thirds picked up a comfortable seven-wicket victory over South Loughton as their opponents struggled against the accurate bowling of Tariq Noori (4-18) and Jignesh Macwane (2-20) and were dismissed for 74.

In reply Catholic only batted for 12 overs with Tariq (42) and Annanth Jumar (24) taking control.

The fourths suffered a six-wicket defeat to Basildon & Pitsea which may cost them a chance of promotion.