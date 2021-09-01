Ilford Catholic round off season with huge win over Writtle

Published: 7:00 AM September 1, 2021

Ilford Catholic finished the season with a resounding nine-wicket victory against Writtle.

Writtle elected to bat first and lost an early wicket when Sakthi Ganesan took a sharp catch off the bowling of Rakesh Rameesh.

Following drinks, John Rogers bowled Adams (45) with Farooq (30) holing out to Mayuran Thiru off the bowling of Tariq Noori.

Nine wickets then fell in the next 14 overs, with Rogers taking 3-27, Noori 2-34 and Mulholland 3-15.

An excellent opening partnership between Mo Zaman (55*) and Louis Morgan (18) set the platform for the chase.

Noori then joined Zaman and showed the all round talent he has produced a blistering 41 not out in just eight overs as Catholic completed the season with four wins in the Division One.

The seconds lost by 136 runs to South Weald, as their opponents amassed a large total which made it a difficult task.

Top bowler for Catholics was Arinath (3-52), with the other wicket being taken by Anil Guddeti (1-28).

For Catholic, the innings started quite well, with Lingam (22) and Bala (19), but once they had gone wickets fell regularly, with the exception of Maraz Mozahid (28).

The thirds sealed a comfortable 183-run victory over St John’s after an impressive batting display.

Openers Martin Riches and Arnie Kumar started cautiously, with Kumar out on 35 with the score on 104.

Riches survived an early LBW shout to go on to score a majestic 88, before he fell with the score on 219.

Saurabh Penkar found his form and remained unbeaten on 84 to get Catholics up to an impressive 254.

Vicky Phogat (3-10) and Venkat Thiagarajan (2-15) bowled consistently well in reply, as Jeeva Kumar (2-8) joined in the wicket taking, but it was the old spin maestro Adrian Swain (3-12) who stole the show again as the win was wrapped up in the 34th over.

The fourths slipped to a narrow two-wicket loss to Millwall Stars after batting first as they suffered five ducks early on.

However, a 95-run partnership between Bill Maddison (50) and Anand Kumar (28) at least made the game competitive.

Millwall batted steadily towards the target, but with a flurry of wickets to Manoj, Krijesh, Anand, Tahir and Venusharan it suddenly seemed that the game could go either way.

A few catches went down, which may have made a difference, but eventually the visitors scraped home to bring an enjoyable game, played in good spirit, to a close.