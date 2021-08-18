Ilford Catholic suffer heavy defeat to Burnham

Published: 7:30 AM August 18, 2021

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic bats out against South Loughton (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford Catholic suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Burnham Sports to remain at the lower end of the Division One table.

Catholic were asked to bat first and Louis Morgan and Rajiv Manchanda both fell quickly.

Salman Rana counter-attacked well, but Burnham continued to take wickets, leaving no one to support Rana who played his best innings for the side this season.

He passed a fine half-century before mistiming one in the deep to fall for an excellent 60 as Catholics closed on 111.

In Burnham's reply, Rakesh got his reward for a good spell to trap Wade (15) leg before in his last over.

You may also want to watch:

Krijesh replaced him and bowled very well too, claiming the wicket of Ahmed with a fine delivery.

Rana also picked up a wicket but opener Tom Silvester (63*) steered his side home comfortably.

Catholic seconds lost by three wickets to Rainham after losing their top order very quickly.

Islam Maraz (19) and Imran Khan (12) tried to rebuild the innings, but fell in quick succession, before Sandhip Ravindran (29*) and Nishanth Patupalli (15) steadied the ship further.

But once Nishanth fell, the team folded quickly at 117.

Catholic’s opening bowlers started well, with wickets tumbling rapidly after a change of bowlers to Pranav Das (3-19) and Uday Kumar (1-22).

Anil Guddeti (1-21) and Adam Tanveer (2-19) ripped through the middle order to take the game deeper into the allotted overs but Rainham got home with three wickets in hand.

The thirds beat Galleywood by eight wickets in their last fixture after a bright start as Naveed Akhter (2-5) took a wicket with the first ball of the game which prefaced a rapid loss of wickets for the hosts.

Vicky Phogat (2-16) and Khalid Rashid (0-26) kept the pressure on, then Lokesh Macwane (4-15) spun through the middle order. Jignesh Macwane joined in at the end taking 2-3.

In reply, Martin Riches (42*) ruthlessly dispatched some loose bowling and, backed up by Ganesh Sai (12*), completed the win in the 11th over.

The fourths sealed a 105-run victory over Willow Herbs.