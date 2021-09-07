Ilford boxer Conor Benn eyeing fight with Adrien Broner

Published: 5:00 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 8:06 PM September 7, 2021

Ilford's Conor Benn has called on his promoter Eddie Hearn to secure his dream December date with former multiple world champion Adrien Broner.

This comes after a frustrating but fairly one-sided affair with Adrian Granados at Emerald Headingley Rugby Stadium in Leeds.

The 24-year-old retained his WBA continental welterweight mantle for the fifth time with a unanimous ten round points decision on all three judges' scorecards -100-90, 99-91, 97-93 - and stretches his unbeaten record to 19.

Benn, who is nicknamed The Destroyer and is the son of legendary two-weight world champion Nigel, was disappointed that Granados, from California in the USA who is a former victim of Broner, rarely offered any sort of threat during the ten rounder shown exclusively on DAZN.

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados, WBA Continental Welterweight Title, Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"I was very frustrated," Benn admitted. "He was talking like we were going to come together like match trucks and it was going to be a great fight for the fans.

"But he was on his bike the whole fight and I was ready to go toe-to-toe and let him have it but I had to hunt him down. That was a solid 10 round in the bank, now we move on for a big fight in December."

And the orthodox specialist who is trained by the respected Tony Simms hopes he will next share the same ring with flamboyant American 'The Problem' Adrien Broner, who has held world titles at four different weight divisions.

"I'll have Broner next," Benn added. "I'll have Broner here at the O2, I'll have him at a stadium out in America, it doesn't bother me.

"Broner is definitely an opponent I'd love to fight and share the ring with this year. A four-time world division champion, I won't shy away from anybody and if he wants it I'll give it to him."

Meanwhile former Repton ABC rep and Canning Town-based Harvey Horn fights on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr Vs Sven Elbir middleweight clash on October 2 at SSE Arena, Wembley.

The 25-year-old flyweight is unbeaten in eight outings and currently holds the WBO European title, which he gained after defeating Birmingham's Ijaz Ahmed back in November 2019 at Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, Mayfair.