Published: 3:00 PM August 11, 2021

Joshua Blackburn of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford had most to cheer in the extra preliminary round of the 2021-22 FA Cup after a late 2-1 win over local rivals Redbridge on Saturday.

The Motormen took the lead when Bradley Bennett’s cross was turned home at the far post by Robbie Norris.

But Ilford were almost back on terms when a poor pass fell to Tigana Quebe, who was denied by a great tackle from Bennett.

Lee Sharpe of Ilford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Timothy Ogunrinde curled a free-kick wide for Redbridge, who saw goalkeeper Connor Wheatley tip a shot from Reece Sayers around a post.

Ilford keeper Josh Blackburn denied Herman Mwanza late in the first half and the visitors levelled on 52 minutes when a long pass from Dion Kirwan-Lewis picked out Quebe, who lobbed Wheatley in style.

Wheatley went off injured soon after, replaced by George Martin.

At the other end, Redbridge were awarded a penalty when Ogunrinde was fouled, but Jake Brocklebank saw his spot-kick saved by Blackburn and Mwanza was denied as he followed up, earning a second yellow card and early bath.

Joshua Blackburn of Ilford denies Jake Brocklebank of Redbridge from the penalty spot during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

After Ilford substitute Andre Embalo headed wide, a last-minute corner was headed in by Lee Sharpe.

Even then Redbridge did not give up, with Blackburn forced to make saves from Abdishakur Farah and Ibrahim Kehinde in stoppage time to earn a trip to Barking for the next round.

Lee Sharpe of Ilford scores the second goal for his team during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford manager Adam Peek said he was glad to get a first win of the season, especially after a pre-season disrupted by coronavirus.

And he heaped praise on goalkeeper Josh Blackburn for his penalty heroics and crucial late saves.

Peek said: “Plaudits went to Josh because he saved the penalty – that was a crucial stage.”

Ilford manager Adam Peek during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“That’s his second penalty save in a week because he saved one against Stanstead as well.

“We were having a good spell but if that had have gone in it probably would have deflated us.

“He was the stand out in terms of individuals, but collectively it was a real strong team performance.”

Ilford are set to play host to White Ensign on Saturday, then visit Sporting Bengal on Wednesday.

Redbridge bounced back from their FA Cup exit to beat Woodford Town 4-2 on Tuesday night.

They are due to host Walthamstow on Saturday and White Ensign on Tuesday.