Ilford Golf Club bag a spot in the semi finals of Trophy

Published: 8:00 AM July 28, 2021

Ilford Golf Club bagged a spot in the semi-finals of the Norman Plum Trophy with a victory over Chingford in wet conditions.

The home players again had the upper hand with two wins from Ben Corless/Edwin Walrond and Rob Austin/Neil Buckley and a half from the three games.

Away from home the matches, as usual, overall went in favour of the home players but a super effort by Jason Cepeda and Ben Deane to take a point meant that Ilford only lost 2-1 resulting in an overall victory score of 3.5-2.5 and a superb place in the last four.

At the Police Cup, the overnight rain provided excellent playing conditions as two players carded nett 58s with James Gill beating Danny Lock on countback to win his first major club competition.

These two were three clear of Mickey Parrish who recorded an excellent nett 61 playing off 10.