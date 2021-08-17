Ilford finish fourth in the penultimate Southern League match

Published: 5:30 PM August 17, 2021

Ilford Athletics Club taking part in the men's 4x400 in the Southern League

Ilford finished fourth in the penultimate Southern League match of the season and produced a number of outstanding performances.

Hakin Mohamed stormed to victory in the men's 100m with a superb time of 10.80 with Oliver Blainey coming fourth in 12.01.

Blainey (23.93) came third in the 200m, whilst Farris Patel took a rest from his normal 800m races to run personal bests in the 200 (24.04) and 400 (51.49).

In the women's sprints, Krystle Balogun stood out as usual, as she broke 13 seconds for the first time (12.83) before then breaking the 26-second barrier (25.85) in the 200 for second place.

Krystle Balogun of Ilford AC in action at the Southern League

In the 100, Efe Adjarifo (13.11) came fifth and Aleena Lawrence (13.22) came second, whilst Ellie Wright (26.87) finished second in the 200.

In the women's 400 and 800, Gemima Massamba and Jordan Hinds both doubled up in a very tough combination of events and as usual competed well.

Massamba (60.36) was third in 400 and second in the 800, while Hinds won the 400 in 63.42 and was third in the 800.

Hinds even came back later in the day where she finished fourth in the 1500 in 5.14.

Anna Crawley of Ilford AC in action at the Southern League

Sameena Ahmed and Anna Crawley ran superbly to win the A and B 3,000m in 11.33 and 11.46 respectively while Crawley was also second in the 1500.

Sameena Ahmed of Ilford AC in action at the Southern League

The best performance of the middle distances was from Jak Wright as he bagged a personal best of 1.57 in the 800m and finished second in the 400 and competed in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Dylan Harrod (2.00.04) bagged a personal best in the B 800 and also ran the 400 in 54 seconds and a 4x400 relay leg.

Mungo Prior (4.06) was back for his first Southern League appearance of the season, while Ryan Holeyman, who is coming back from injury, battled round for fifth.

Danny Holeyman ran his first ever Southern League 5,000m for fifth position in 18.17.

Rhys Edwards had a very busy day, competing in many field events and the men's 400 hurdles.

Rhys Edwards of Ilford AC in action at the Southern League

He ran another personal best of 62.37 as Fidunu Abidekun concentrated on the jumps and was first in the long jump with 6.31 and second in the high jump with 1.80.

George Marshall Childs, Pete Whiting, Paul Grange and Natt Senior competed in various throws and jumps.

In the men's 4x100 Ilford's team of sprinters and middle distance runners came third, but the middle distance boys saved the best for last in the men's 4x400.