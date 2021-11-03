Ilford athletes impress in Essex cross country league race

Ilford Athletics Club impressed at the second round of the Essex cross country league, held at Writtle College on the outskirts of Chelmsford on Saturday.

The U15 boys race was also a trial race for Essex selection for the SEAA Inter Counties XC Champs at Oxford later this year.

Joseph Grange and Samuel Crane of Ilford AC in Writtle - Credit: Bill Green

In a thrilling finish Ilford’s Joseph Grange came home second in a time of 13:54 which was enough to earn him the coveted Essex vest.

Samuel Crane finished 27th in a time of 16:02.

Jordan Hinds of Ilford AC in action - Credit: Bill Green

The senior ladies raced over two laps for a distance of 5.5km and the Ilford ladies team was headed by Jordan Hinds (22:55) in her first senior league race finished 15th.

Next home was Carlie Qirem (24:35)in 31st, with Alison Sale (26:34) in 54th, who also finished third in the F55 category in this race.

Gaye Young (26:59) completed the scorers in 62nd.

The Ilford ladies placed fourth in this fixture but remain top of the table.

The team was completed by Hannah Sheikh (27:21) placing 66th and Sharon Honey (29:21) in 88th, and 4th F60.

Dianne Crisp (30:54) placed 95th and Launa Broadley (38:28) completed the squad in 123rd.

The men raced over three laps from a distance of 8km with Ahmed Abdulle (26:09) finished second.

Ahmed Abdulle of Ilford AC in action at Writtle - Credit: Bill Green

Supporting him was Gary Coombes (29:54) in 34th, placing him third M45, and Malcolm Muir (30:12) in 39th.

Dan Holeyman (32:34) came home 76th with John Crawley (32:40) running close to him all the way in the race just three spots behind.

Terry Knightley (33:49) placed first in the M60 age grouping in 97th as Ilford finished eighth.

Neil Crisp (35:32) returned to racing to place 116th and Denis Briggs (38:14) came home 148th.

The team was completed by Steve Cheal (44:03) in 182nd and Rob Sargent (48:44) in 192nd.

In the u17s male age group race, Ryan Holeyman (20:42) ran a strong race and placed 16th.

Ryan Holeyman of Ilford AC in action - Credit: Bill Green

A day after the Essex league race, Terry Knightley (31:43) braved the weather conditions with 80 other athletes to finish in a season's best time to finish ninth and claim the first male veteran over 60 title at the Annual Wix 5 Miles Road Race.

Tony Young (45:44) returned to his native Northumbria to take part in the Hexham 10km.



Carol Muir (29:22) finished sixth in the FV50 category and 129th position overall at the Serpentine 5km race in Hyde Park.