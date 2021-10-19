News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Ilford athletes impress at Chelmsford Marathon

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:30 PM October 19, 2021    Updated: 9:51 PM October 19, 2021
Amin Koikai and Terry Knightley at Chelmsford Marathon

Amin Koikai and Terry Knightley at Chelmsford Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford Athletic Club duo Amin Koikai and Terry Knightley had a very successful morning of racing at the Chelmsford Marathon, which incorporated The Essex County Marathon Championships on Sunday. 

The race saw more than 550 competitors and was held on a one-lap course which started at Chelmsford City Centre before heading out to the surrounding country lanes and finishing back in Central Park in Chelmsford. 

First home for the club in fourth overall position was Amin in a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 18 seconds, which saw him bag the bronze county senior medal as well as winning Essex gold in the male veteran over 50 category. 

Following him home in 54th position was Terry in three hours, eight minutes and 11 seconds to win the Essex County gold medal in the male veteran over 60 category. 

Terry Knightley and Amin Koikai at Chelmsford Marathon

Terry Knightley and Amin Koikai at Chelmsford Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC

Terry continues to break long-standing Ilford AC veteran 60 records, this time smashing a 40-year-old Ilford Half Marathon record by eight minutes and 12 seconds. 

You may also want to watch:

The Yorkshire Marathon has quickly established itself as one of the highlights of the UK's sporting year.  

This popular and picturesque one-lap run takes participants past some of York's most historic sights and along scenic country lanes. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
  2. 2 Co-living development green-lit by council despite 'rabbit hutch' rooms
  3. 3 Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff
  1. 4 Nine Redbridge parks retain Green Flag Award status
  2. 5 Mercato Ilford 'delayed again' as council pushes for Christmas opening
  3. 6 Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week
  4. 7 Young Citizen nominee: Esha, 4, who inspired thousands to join bone marrow donor list
  5. 8 'Not acceptable': Residents mount opposition to plumbers' building plan
  6. 9 'Sick and tired': More restaurants fall victim to Just Eat scammers
  7. 10 Anti-hate crime workshops to be delivered in Redbridge

This year's race was also part of the England Athletics' England Masters programme, where 100 athletes from across the country are chosen to wear the England vest and represent the country.  

Among these was Ilford AC’s Paul Holloway, who finished in a very respectable time of three hours, two minutes and 20 seconds.

Ray ‘Sparra’ Everingham took on the Lullingstone 10K, which was hosted by Eynsford Running Club, on a hilly off-road two-lap course with an elevation gain of over 800 feet.  

Ray 'Sparra' Everingham at Lullingstone 10K

Ray 'Sparra' Everingham at Lullingstone 10K - Credit: Ilford AC

Parts of the course feature some enticing names such as DeFrib Hill, Leg Stretcher, Root 66 (tree roots), Death Drop and Ankle Break Alley.  

Everingham found it tough going just two weeks after competing in the London Marathon.  

Despite the challenging course, he finished in a time of 1:14:13, placing him 117th on the day and ninth in the veteran men 60 category. 

Athletics
Running
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The front of a terraced house in Grove Hill, South Woodford

Housing

The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Lloyds Bank Gants Hill

Gants Hill Lloyds branch closes after more than 80 years

Daniel Gayne

person
Cllrs Khayer Chowdhury and Jas Athwal (centre) meet police and council enforcement officers at the York Road hub

Metropolitan Police

Two more police 'enforcement hubs' to open in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
Crave pizza restaurant in Ley Street

Food and Drink

Police warn of 'violence, urination' as takeaway applies for late licence

Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon