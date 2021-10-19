Ilford athletes impress at Chelmsford Marathon

Published: 3:30 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 9:51 PM October 19, 2021

Ilford Athletic Club duo Amin Koikai and Terry Knightley had a very successful morning of racing at the Chelmsford Marathon, which incorporated The Essex County Marathon Championships on Sunday.

The race saw more than 550 competitors and was held on a one-lap course which started at Chelmsford City Centre before heading out to the surrounding country lanes and finishing back in Central Park in Chelmsford.

First home for the club in fourth overall position was Amin in a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 18 seconds, which saw him bag the bronze county senior medal as well as winning Essex gold in the male veteran over 50 category.

Following him home in 54th position was Terry in three hours, eight minutes and 11 seconds to win the Essex County gold medal in the male veteran over 60 category.

Terry Knightley and Amin Koikai at Chelmsford Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC

Terry continues to break long-standing Ilford AC veteran 60 records, this time smashing a 40-year-old Ilford Half Marathon record by eight minutes and 12 seconds.

The Yorkshire Marathon has quickly established itself as one of the highlights of the UK's sporting year.

This popular and picturesque one-lap run takes participants past some of York's most historic sights and along scenic country lanes.

This year's race was also part of the England Athletics' England Masters programme, where 100 athletes from across the country are chosen to wear the England vest and represent the country.

Among these was Ilford AC’s Paul Holloway, who finished in a very respectable time of three hours, two minutes and 20 seconds.

Ray ‘Sparra’ Everingham took on the Lullingstone 10K, which was hosted by Eynsford Running Club, on a hilly off-road two-lap course with an elevation gain of over 800 feet.

Ray 'Sparra' Everingham at Lullingstone 10K - Credit: Ilford AC

Parts of the course feature some enticing names such as DeFrib Hill, Leg Stretcher, Root 66 (tree roots), Death Drop and Ankle Break Alley.

Everingham found it tough going just two weeks after competing in the London Marathon.

Despite the challenging course, he finished in a time of 1:14:13, placing him 117th on the day and ninth in the veteran men 60 category.