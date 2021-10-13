Ilford AC trio travel to Manchester for full and half marathons

Published: 9:00 AM October 13, 2021

Three runners from Ilford AC travelled north to take part in the Manchester full and half marathons.

Carlie Qirem represented the club in this event and kept to her plan of running just inside of eight minutes a mile.

Qirem set a new personal best time by over 13 minutes, completing the route in a time of three hours, 26 minutes and 22 seconds, finishing 1,893th out of a field of 13,850 finishers.

Carlie Qirem in action at Manchester Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC

This performance moved her up to 10th in the Ilford all-time female marathon rankings.

In the half marathon, Julia Galea (2:06:40) had a good race just one week after running the London Marathon, to finish sixth in the F65 age category.

Club endurance coach Rob Sargent (2:03:47) also took part.

Rob Sargent and Julia Galea - Credit: Ilford AC

Cornwall's biggest running event, the Eden Marathon and Half-Marathon, took place on Sunday.

Having to defer his place for the Chicago Marathon, Diarmuid MacDonnell (3:42) decided to tackle the Cornish challenge and finished 14th out of 209 finishers.

Diarmuid MacDonnell in Cornwall - Credit: Ilford AC

On Sunday, a trio of Ilford athletes travelled to North Essex for the annual Tiptree 10-miles road race.

Alison Sale, Terry Knightley and Frieda Keane at Tiptree 10 - Credit: Ilford AC

First home for the club was Terry Knightley (63:57) in 13th position - his time smashed the Ilford V60 10-mile record, which has stood for 40 years.

Next home and destroying her own personal best by eight minutes and 27 seconds was Alison Sale (83:33) in 111th position out of 255 athletes.

Frieda Keane (97: 20) completed the Ilford trio finishing in 197th place.

The 93rd edition of the oldest marathon in Europe was held this weekend in Slovakia.

Zuzana Sinalova racing in Slovakia - Credit: Ilford AC

Included in the starting line-up was Ilford’s Zuzana Sinalova, who is currently living back in Slovakia.

Despite a lay off with injury hampering her training, Zuzana finished in 3:49:20.

Meanwhile, closer to home, a trio of Ilford’s finest athletes travelled up to London for the Adidas City Run.

The race, a mile-long course which started outside Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, saw runners trying to complete as many laps as they could within an hour.

Hannah Sheikh, Billy Green and Dennis Briggs at Adidas City Run - Credit: Ilford AC

Dennis Briggs completed most miles of the Ilford trio, clocking over 8.5 laps, followed by Hannah Sheikh with over 7.5 and Billy Green with just over seven laps.