Ilford Recorder > Sport

Ilford Athletes flock to the streets for the London Marathon

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM October 6, 2021   
Ilford AC runner Gaye Young after the London Marathon

Ilford AC runner Gaye Young after the London Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC

The London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital after an absence of two and a half years with eight Ilford Athletics Club runners taking part. 

Sam Rahman had a steady controlled run after having some foot problems in his build up, reaching halfway in one hour 29 minutes 57 seconds and finishing the 26 miles in three hours, three minutes and 53 seconds.  

On her debut over the classic distance, Gaye Young was the next Ilford runner home in three hours, 56 minutes and 20 seconds, which gave her the Good for Age qualification for the F50 grouping for next year's race.  

Julia Galea of Ilford AC at the London Marathon

Julia Galea of Ilford AC at the London Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC

Also reaching this qualification mark was Julia Galea (4:36:07) in the F65 category.    

Tony Young of Ilford AC at the London Marathon

Tony Young of Ilford AC at the London Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC

Alan Pearl had a steady run with 4:01:48, and Tony Young was not far behind on 4:11:12 for a new PB over the distance. 

Ray ‘Sparra’ Everingham during the London Marathon

Ray ‘Sparra’ Everingham during the London Marathon - Credit: Ilford AC



Ray ‘Sparra’ Everingham bagged a time of 4:56:34 - a 34-minute improvement on his previous run over the distance for last years ‘virtual’ London Marathon. 

Lovedip Dhaliwal finished in 5.38.55 and Mandeep Bassi 5.42.56. They both enjoyed the debut runs at the London Marathon to complete the Ilford AC line-up. 

Gaye Young, Ray ‘Sparra’ Everingham and Mandeep Bassi

Gaye Young, Ray ‘Sparra’ Everingham and Mandeep Bassi - Credit: Ilford AC

With races coming thick and fast and the London Marathon the following day, Ilford AC were still able to field two senior men’s and three senior ladies teams at Weald Country Park. 

Although finishing outside the medal positions, all Ilford AC runners did themselves proud in this prestigious county cross country event with all five teams finishing in the top 20 of their respective categories. 

Ilford Athletics Club runners at the Essex County Relays

Ilford Athletics Club runners at the Essex County Relays - Credit: Ilford AC

Teams of three ladies were Jordan Hinds, Carlie Qirem, Anna Crawley, Breege Nordin, Alison Sale, Sharon Honey, Frieda Keane, Pramila Monro and Diane Crisp.  

The two men's teams of four were John Crawley, Rhys Edwards, Dylan Harrod, Seb Parris, Dennis Briggs, Adam Coals, Steve Crane and Neil Crisp.  

The second fixture of the winter's Chingford League was held over a five-mile course in Central Park Dagenham of grass and on trails in the adjoining Eastbrookend Country Park.  

Ilford AC again fielded a depleted squad due to fixture clashes in a busy autumn schedule. 

There was an excellent run from Gary Coombes as he stormed home in third spot in 28 minutes 33 seconds.  

Ed Skinner (43:01) came home 127th, Rob Sargent (45:06) 144th and Trevor Robinson (47:26) in 158th. 

Athletics
Running
Ilford News

