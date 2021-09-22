Ilford Athletes impress in league race and at Essex Championship
- Credit: Ilford AC
Ilford Athletics Club sent a small squad of five runners to the Redbridge cycle track for the first race of the new Chingford League season due to a packed race diary.
Ronan Edwards impressed to win the under-17 men’s race with a time of 19:48 as Breege Nordin (22:58) placed 30th and second in the women’s over-60 category.
Gary Coombes finished 10th and third in men's over-40 category in a time of 17:18, John Crawley placed 38th in a time of 19:24 and Trevor Robinson was 124th in a time of 29:25.
Prior to the race, the club was awarded shields for winning both the men’s and ladies' second division titles last year, earning them promotion to division one.
The Essex Championship was once again staged in conjunction with the Pleshey Half Marathon.
The race from the picturesque village is over a rolling hilly course and conditions were made more difficult on the day due to hot weather.
It was a successful day for Ilford AC with the club winning eight county medals and runners setting three new personal bests for the distance.
Gary Coombes (1:15:49) led the way for the Ilford team with fifth place, winning him Essex gold in the men's over-40 age group and a new personal best at the distance.
Backing him up were the ever-reliable Malcolm Muir (1:21:17) in 16th place and Danny Holeyman (1:24:20) in 25th place - the three combined to win an Essex silver medal in the male team prize.
Sam Rahman (1:24:42) was just behind those three with Terry Knightley (1:27:21) finishing 37th, which not only earned him a gold Essex medal in the men's over-60 category, it also broke his own Ilford AC all-time Half Marathon men's over-60 record.
Remarkably it was Terry's 64th Essex County medal.
Backing the team up were Dennis Briggs (1:33:47) in 58th, Stephen Crane (1:37:45) in 73rd and Ray Everingham (2:13:07) in 208th.
Leading the ladies home was Sameena Ahmed (1:29:11) in 47th place to earn her an Essex silver medal in the female veteran over-40 category.
Carlie Qirem (1:36:59) finished 68th with a new personal best and the third lady home was Breege Nordin (1:41:25), who won a gold medal in the female veteran over-60 category and 90th overall.
Just like the men’s team, the ladies combined to win a team silver Essex county medal.
Gaye Young (1:44:49) finished 106th, followed by Carol Muir (2:11:47) in 205th for a bronze medal in the female veteran over-55 category.
Julia Galea (2:13:55) in 207th also gained herself a bronze medal in the female veteran over-60 category and Pramila Monro (2:22:50) in 235th.
Tony Young (47:19) finished 12th in the British Masters 10,000m Championships at Jarrow on the track.