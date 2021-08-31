Ilford AC juniors impress at Watford Open meeting

Published: 4:30 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 6:19 PM August 31, 2021

Ilford AC juniors had a great night at the recent Watford Harriers Open Meeting, with six entrants in the 1,500m and one in the 400m.

Oliver Blainey ran a personal best time of 52.99 in the 400m, a great achievement in his first full season of track racing.

Jordan Hinds (5.02) was next up in the 1,500m, as Joseph Grange (4.29) ran his second fastest time in race eight of 1,500m.

Ilford 800m specialist Dylan Harrod was in race 10 where he produced a personal best 4.15, with Mungo Prior (4.04) and Bradley Deacon (4.03) running PBs in race 12.

Jak Wright (3.58) also ran a PB and joined the sub-four minute club.

You may also want to watch:

John Crawley (31.52) travelled to Northern Ireland to represent Ilford and England in the Portrush five-mile road race where he finished 11th out of 155 runners.

John Crawley (31.52) travelled to Northern Ireland to represent Ilford and England in the Portrush 5m road race - Credit: Ilford AC

Alison Sale and Mandy Reid represented Ilford at The Spitfire 10k, held to commemorate the Battle of Britain and all the men and women who defended Britain’s skies during the summer of 1940.

Runners wear the name of a Battle of Britain pilot with their race number and Sale finished in 51.34 as second V55 female, while Reid came home in exactly one hour to claim second in the V45 female category.

Alison Sale and Mandy Reid represented Ilford AC at The Spitfire 10K - Credit: Ilford AC

Elsewhere, the annual Barking Park event was staged by Barking Road Runners, now named the Phipps 5km in memory of former Barking and Ilford member Owen Phipps who sadly passed away two years ago of cancer.

It was also the sixth leg of this summer's ELVIS races and another successful outing for Ilford AC, with the ladies winning their third match of the series and with one leg to go are in a strong position on top of the standings.

They were led home by Sameena Ahmed with another strong race in second spot equalling her personal best time of 19.25, just four seconds behind the race leader.

The Ilford ladies were led home by Sameena Ahmed - Credit: Ilford AC

Supporting her in fifth spot was Carlie Qirem, who is coming into good form, with 20.22, a new best time for the distance.

Bree Nordin won the F60 category with 22.08 in 16th, with Gaye Young also improving her personal best for the distance to 22.26 in 17th place.

The scoring team was completed by two more athletes setting new best times for the distance as Hannah Sheikh recorded 23 minutes exactly for 22nd and Alison Sale placed 25th in 23.15.

The Ilford men were led home by Joseph Grange in 16.50 for ninth place with Malcolm Muir in 13th place in 17.24 and Steve Philcox 16th with 17.38, which won him the M50 age group trophy.

Sam Rahman was next home in his first race of the year since injury with 18.17 in 23rd and there was another good run from Will Crossley in 29th with 18.46.

Terry Knightley and Steve Philcox of Ilford AC - Credit: Ilford AC

Terry Knightley impressed in 33rd for the M60 age category award in 19.10 to complete the scoring with Diarmuid Mac Donnell just outside the scoring six in 35th place at 19.22.

Tony Young (20.55) finished in 59th, while Vitor Martins-Duraes finished in 21.17 in his first senior road race.

Other results: Dennis Briggs (54, 20.36), Adam Coals (57, 20.45), Phil Davies (60, 20.56), Bradley Brown (149, 25.06), Sharon Honey (160, 26.08) Rob Sargent (167, 26.45), Sparra Everingham (171, 27.06), Mandy Reid (178, 27.26), Carol Muir (182, 27.43), Julia Galea (27.58) Pramila Monro (151, 28.17), Frieda Keane (192, 28.23), Julie Gillender (228, 33.26) and Kim Baxter (231, 35.36).