Ilford AC impress at Elvis race as others tackle Vitality Blast half marathon

Published: 2:04 PM August 24, 2021

Ilford Athletics Club had a squad of 18 runners take part in the latest round of the ELVIS summer league races at Epping Forest.

The team was led home by dependable Malcolm Muir, who came sixth just one second over 30 minutes, which placed him third in the M40 age category.

Malcolm Muir in action for Ilford AC - Credit: Ilford AC

Paul Holloway, racing for the first time since a period out with injury, was one place back in seventh position in a time of 30 minutes and 11 seconds - taking the M50 first prize.

Next home was the in-form Dan Holeyman in 10th place in 30.58 and Steve Philcox was close behind in 31.11 for 14th spot claiming second in the M50 category.

Paul Holloway and Terry Knightley - Credit: Ilford AC

Terry Knightley won the M60 category prize, finishing in 27th place in 33.54, with Vitor Martins-Duraes, in his first senior race, completing the mens scorers in 61st with 38.06.

The IIford men took third place in the match and are currently second in the league.

Anna Crawley was first home for the Ilford women, finishing fifth female on the day with 37.09, while Bree Nordin finished 11th in 38.33 taking the F60 age group trophy.

Anna Crawley was first home for the Ilford ladies - Credit: Ilford AC

Hannah Sheikh, in just her second race for the club, came home 15th in 40.17, with Gaye Young two seconds and one place further back.

Next home for Ilford ladies was Alison Sale with 41.03 for 19th and Sharon Honey closed the team in 45th in a time of 46.24.

On the day the Ilford ladies team finished second and remain on top of their table.

Tony Young (68th, 39.00), Bradley Brown (88th, 41.22), Ed Skinner (119th, 44.08), Mandy Reid (146th, 48.42), Frieda Keane (151st, 49.46) and Carol Muir (161st, 51.30) also ran.

Two Ilford runners were amongst the field of 10,000 who took to the streets of the capital in the long postponed Vitality Big London Half Marathon.

The race starts by Tower Bridge and finishes at the Cutty Sark, passing by some of the greatest sights the capital has to offer.

Steve Chissell led the Ilford men home in a time of 1:35.52 whilst Lovedip Dhaliwal was first Ilford woman home in a time of 2:20.21.