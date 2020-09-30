Ilford AC youngsters impress at Harrow track meeting as seniors tackle Essex Way

Ilford Athletics Club runners at the Essex Way race (Pic: Ilford AC) Archant

Several Ilford AC youngsters went to Harrow, in what was a well organised open meeting of middle distance races last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First up was recent recruit Rhys Edwards in the 800m. Staying slightly off the pace and going through 400m in 61 seconds, he looked really strong along the back straight and was still moving through the field at the finish and was rewarded with personal best of 2.03.54.

Three other athletes ran in the 1,500m with Jordan Hinds in race four when the temperature had dropped slightly. Hinds has never been a fan of the cold, but managed to run a very good race to record a pb of 5.09.44.

Ryan Holeyman was in race nine, and the pace was much quicker than he had ever run before.

He started off at the back of the field but as the race went on he gradually moved his way through and produced a very good last lap to finish with a time of 4.33.74 for a six-second pb, his second of the season.

Aaron Samuel was in the last race of the night and the pace was quick from the off but he was in a good position for the whole race, but just could not make contact with the leaders to make a decisive move.

You may also want to watch:

Nevertheless he knocked a second off his own pb in only his first race of the season and his time of 3.56.12 is only 0.1secs outside the club’s under-20 1,500m record.

Senior runners tackled The Essex Way 10-stage relay race covering 81 miles through Essex from Epping to Harwich.

The last leg finish at the lighthouse in Harwich is traditionally well attended by Ilford AC members, many of whom have run previous legs, to cheer on the team’s last runner.

This year with the actual race cancelled, several Ilford AC runners ran various legs of the race throughout September, culminating in 10 runners running leg 10 together on the last Sunday of the month.

Setting off at staggered intervals to comply with new racing regulations, the team set off from Ramsey to the Harwich Lighthouse on a very blustery morning, so much so that only 400m into the run the athletes had to navigate a tree that had fallen across the narrow path!

Results: Dennis Briggs 41:08, Jim Tilbrook 44:00, Alison Sale 44:52, Gaye Young 45:11, Hayden Newland 45:15, Mandy Reid 48:33, Julia Galea 50:30, Billy Green 50:32, Anna Crawley 54:20, Sharon Honey 54:21.

Previous legs covered during the month: 7.6 miles Julia Galea 1:19, 9.5 miles Tony Young 1:28, Alison Sale 1:29, Frieda Keane 1:35, Billy Green 1:39, 9.5 miles Gaye Young 1:32, Dennis Briggs 1:32, 8 miles Billy Green 1:03, 6 miles Dennis Briggs 46:42, Alison Sale 55:19, Mandy Reid 58:22.