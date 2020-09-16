Ilford AC runners tackled various events

Ilford AC athletes are still trying to find track races before winter sets in with a number of runners taking part in different events.

Wanya Williams (11.83) and Efe Adjarho (13.54) both ran 100m races in the Newham Sprints Meeting while four athletes made the journey across to Harrow and they were all rewarded with personal best times for 3000m.

Danny Holeyman ran 10.36.73, knocking two seconds off his best, as Joseph Grange took 55 seconds off his best with a time of 10.07.45.

Inspired by his dad, Ryan Holeyman knocked off even more than Joseph with a 66 second improvement and a time of 9.47.32.

Running in the final race of the night, Ahmed Abdulle placed 5th in a high quality race in a time of 8.24.87.

Whilst Joseph went to Harrow, his brothers Paul and Jak made the equally long journey to Aldershot for a meeting purely of 1,500m races.

Jak was off first and after a slow start, he went to the front and led for most of the race, to be just piped in the last 100m, but was rewarded with a new pb of 4.10.2.

Paul, who has been concentrating on 800m so far this summer, stepped up to the 1500m and set his second vets club record of season with fantastic time of 3.58.9.

The sprinters were back in action again at Mayesbrook with Ryan Ofori (11.37) in the 100m under-15’s race, Abdulhakim Mohamed clocked in a superb time of 10.88, making his time was the ninth fastest ever by an Ilford athlete.

In the 200m where both Findunu Abidekun and Wanya Williams both set personal bests, Wanya’s time was 23.60 and Findunu a flying 22.37.

Fresh from picking up multiple trophies at the club awards night Krystle Balogun was back on the track and ran a seasons best time of 27.12

Jordan Hinds made the journey to Dartford to race on their lovely Royal Blue track where she completed the course in a time of 2.23.

The experimental 5.2 mile race was run over a multi terrain 2 lap course on a bright sunny morning close to the Orion Elvis course.

Ilford AC athletes Danny Holeyman and Jim Tilbrook represented the club and both athletes were pleased with their respective runs as Danny ran 33.05 whilst Jim recorded a time of 41.45.

Being the only participant on the start line in South Park didn’t quite have the same pre race buzz as a 40,000 mass start for Diarmuid MacDonnell as he tackled the Virtual Boston Marathon.

He ran by the A13 then through Canning Town, Poplar, Limehouse, the cobblestones of Wapping and up to Tower Bridge before heading past Lambeth, Vauxhall and Battersea Park then over Albert Bridge along the river by Chelsea before finishing on Birdcage Walk with a time of 3:22.

After a six month break from racing and still nursing a knee injury, Terry Knightley (42.14) limped back into action at the Annual St Clare Hospice 10K Road Race around the country lanes of Hastingwood in Harlow.