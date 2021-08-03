Ilford athletes bag 16 medals at Essex Championships

Published: 1:30 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM August 3, 2021

Ilford bagged 16 medals including five golds at the rescheduled Essex Championships which were moved from May to August due to Covid.

The first gold of day one was secured by Hakin Mohammed who won the senior 100m in 11.08 despite getting injured late in the race.

Hakin Mohammed won the senior 100m in a time of 11.08 despite getting injured late into the race (80m). - Credit: Ilford AC

He has the 55-year old club record of 10.5 in his sights before the season ends. Ahmed Abdulle ran a controlled race to win the senior 3000m, biding his time before unleashing a burst with 600m to go to win in 8.39.

In the final race of the day Paul Grange, who is actually a veteran athlete, beat all the youngsters to finally lift the 800m title, after many years of trying.

Farris Vakil tried everything he could to get away from Basildon’s under-20 international Olive Lill, but his efforts were not quite enough and he had to settle for silver, a feat also achieved by Jordan Hinds in the senior women’s 800m.

Gemima Eshimu Massamba had a very good run, to finish third in the senior women's 400m in a new personal best despite having to run in a downpour.

In the worst of the weather on Saturday, Mungo Prior got his first ever Essex individual medal when he came third in the U20 3000m.

Surprise Ilford medallist of the day was Lucas Emeagi in the U15 300m, who due to injury had hardly trained, but somehow produced a great run to finish third.

Dylan Harrod finished fourtth in the U20 800m, and missed out on breaking two minutes by the narrowest of margins in 2.00.18. Elijah Mayindu also narrowly missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the U20 men’s 100m.

Jacob Emegai was sixth in the U17 400m, Samuel Crane eighth in his 1500m heat and Efe Adjarho and Aleena Lawrence both ran in the U20 women‘s 100m placing highly in their respective heats and just missing out on the final.

Grange followed up his 800m win by completing the middle distance double with a fine win in a very tactical 1500m.

Rhys Edwards led the charge on day two, taking silver in the U20 men’s 2000m steeplechase.

Fidunu Abidekun took 0.4 off his best to take second in the U20 men’s 200m (21.79) and Jak Wright had a great run in the 1500m knocking three seconds off his best, but having to settle for silver.

Joseph Grange took third in a very high standard, U15 3000m and Abdulle won his second medal of the weekend with bronze in the senior men’s 1500m.

Krystle Balogun was unfortunate to miss out in the senior women’s 200m, taking fourth, as youngsters James Thake and Samuel Crane were sixth and ninth in their 800m heat.

Oliver Blainey ran a best of 23.80 in the U17 men’s 200m, but missed the final, while Ellie Wright was seventh in the U20 women’s 200m and Ryder Islam was sixth in the U13 1500m.

Bradley Deacon, Mungo Prior and Dylan Harrod, were fifth, sixth and seventh in the U20 men’s 1500m, with Harrod setting his second best of the weekend.

*The Essex County Athletic Association held their annual 3,000m Walking Championship at Chelmsford's Melbourne Stadium on Sunday.

Defending women's champion Melanie Peddle (Loughton AC) was unavailable, so a new name on the trophy was assured.

That honour went to Ilford's in-form Emma Dyos who sped around the track to break the tape in an unchallenged 16 minutes and 35 seconds.

Emma Dyos and Lesley Morris in the 3,000m walk - Credit: Ilford AC

Claiming silver was club colleague Lesley Morris who clocked 19.44.

Another in-form Ilford walker, Rachael Lawless, gamely lined up despite being indisposed but sadly was forced into mid-race retirement.

In the men's race Stephen Crane, better known in Ilford's colours as a successful runner, race walked into a bronze medal position with 15.23 on the stopwatch headed only by two current internationals.