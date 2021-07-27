Ilford Athletics Club move top of ELVIS leaderboard

Published: 5:00 PM July 27, 2021

Ilford Athletics Club produced a good set of results in the third race of the ELVIS series at Raphaels Park, in Romford.

The Ilford men were led home by the usual battling performance from Malcolm Muir in eighth spot in 29 minutes 31 minutes.

Dan Holeyman (30:07) was next home in a new personal best for 14th, while Steve Philcox took the 1st M50 age group prize in 18th with 30.43.

Steve Philcox took the 1st M50 age group prize in 18th - Credit: Ilford AC

Will Crossley (31:44) had a fine race in 28th while Diarmuid Mac Donnell (32:08) also impressed in 38th.

John Crawley (32:35) was the last of the team's scoring six for the club in 38th.

Terry Knightley (33:46) was just outside the scorers in 40th winning the trophy for the M60 age category.

Terry Knightley, Sameena Ahmed and Steve Philcox - Credit: Ilford AC

Sameena Ahmed (33:47) led the Ilford women home in second spot and there were excellent runs from Carlie Qirem (35:45) in fifth and Anna Crawley (36:03) in seventh.

Sameena Ahmed of Ilford AC - Credit: Ilford AC

Breege Nordin (37:35) took the first FV60 prize in 13th and Gaye Young (38:27) ran well for 18th in a new personal best.

Alison Sale (40:16) also set a new best five-mile time closing the scorers in 22nd.

This fine team performance by Ilford won them the match and they take over on top of the ELVIS table.

Others (overall place\chip time): Dennis Briggs (51, 34.27) Phil Davies (55 35.28), Adam Coals (54, 36.23), Steve Chissell (71, 37.02), Tony Young (80, 37.40), Andy Catton (81, 37.35), Ed Skinner (134, 42.37), Julia Galea (167, 45.56), Bradley Brown (169, 46.28), Carol Muir (172, 416.44), Pramila Monro (178, 47.31), Mandy Reid (190, 48.52), Frieda Keane (197, 49.51), Ray Everingham (204, 51.33), Launa Broadley (210, 53.14), Karen St Jean-Kufour (220, 61.19).

Terry Knightley finished first in the M60 category - Credit: Ilford AC

*Two Ilford members took part in the London-based Masters Club Championship on a hot night in Wimbledon Park.

Tony Young (23:52) ran his second race in two days and placed sixth in the M55 category, while Rob Sargent (26:08) came home fifth in the M65 age grouping.

The British 10k was the largest unrestricted race to happen in Britain since the pandemic began, attracting over 8,000 runners including Ilford AC athlete Billy Green.

The race takes runners through Central London, traffic free, and takes in Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, The London Eye and the Houses of Parliament.

But on a very humid morning Billy never really threatened the leading pack, coming home in 52.16 for 2,191st place.