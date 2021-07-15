Ilford Athletics Club bag fourth spot at Southern League event

Published: 7:00 AM July 15, 2021

Ilford finished in a promising fourth place in the second Southern Athletics League match in Woodford.

In the women's 100m Efe Adjarifo ran very well for third in 13.2 and Aleena Lawrence came second in a very promising 13.37.

Ellie Wright and Krystle Balogun ran as non-scorers and clocked 13.01 and 13.33, then took second and third in the 200m in 26.65 and 26.98, while also taking part in javelin and shot.

The four sprinters came back for the 4x100m relay and ran great legs to clock a very fast 51.53 for second.

In the men's 100m Elijah Mayindu came third in 11.36 and Oliver Blainey fourth in 11.83.

Oliver Blainey in action for Ilford AC - Credit: GMB Photography

You may also want to watch:

Blainey ran the 400m 30 minutes later and broke 54 seconds for the first time for second in 53.46, then finished fifth in the 200m in 23.88 as Jacob Emeagi broke his 200 best for fifth with 25.70.

Gemma Eshimu Massamba came second in the 800m and 400m, while Jordan Hinds came third in the 800m and second over one lap.

In the 5000m it was great to see Ilford gain maximum points with Anna Crawley and Amy Bird winning their races.

Amie Harrison threw 6.70m and 13.24m in the shot and discus for fourth and fifth.

Dylan Harrold in action for Ilford AC - Credit: GMB Photography

Youngster Dylan Harrod bagged three personal bests in the 400m (53.44, third), 800m (2.01) and triple jump (10.13) on his debut at the event.

Rhys Edwards ran the 400m hurdles in 62 seconds for third, took second in the 3000m in 9.52 and fifth in triple jump with 11.50.

Rhys Edwards in action for Ilford AC - Credit: GMB Photography

Ilford's men were dominant in the middle distance races as Paul Grange won the 800m in 1.54.6 with training partner Farris Patel close behind in second.

Jak Wright (4.07) and Alex Richards (4.10) were first and second in the 1500m and Wright also did the high jump, clearing 1.55m for fourth.

Tom Gardner, in his last race for Ilford, went out with a bang in the 3000m as he ran away from the pack in the last four laps in a very fast 8.57.

Malcolm Muir won the B 400m hurdles and came second in the 3000 teeplechase, providing valuable points.

Fidunu Abidekun, back from the English Schools, did the high and long jump and bagged a first and second.

And Sam Malekout, Pete Whiting, Nat Senior and Jeevakan Sivayogan completed all the throwing events between them, as well as long jump and pole vault for more valuable points.

*After more than a year of virtual races, the Vitality London 10,000m - cancelled in May 2020 and postponed in May 2021 - finally took place at a new temporary venue in Hertfordshire’s Hatfield Park.

And Sharon Honey (57.43), Mandy Reid (1:01.48), Launa Broadley (1:09.24) and Sheila Sinclair (1:11.45) flew the flag for Ilford AC as they completed the chip-timed 10km course.

Sharon Honey, Mandy Reid, Launa Broadley and Sheila Sinclair at Vitality 1000 - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford's Alan Pearl ran a fantastic time of six minutes 21 seconds for 31st overall and first 60-64 vet in the Westminster Mile.