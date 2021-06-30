Ilford AC impress at Elvis race and in open track meeting

Published: 1:00 PM June 30, 2021

Ilford AC squad at the Elvis race in the Olympic Park - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford Athletics Club had a good evening in the Olympic Park as the second race in the 2021 ELVIS series took place.

The club had 30 entrants of whom eight gained personal best times and four won awards.

Paul Grange continued to show fine form and won the event with a fast finish in 15 minutes and 40 seconds.

He was supported by Malcolm Muir (17.47) in his first race of the year for 20th spot, one second in front of the improving Dan Holeyman.

Next home was Steve Philcox taking the M50 age category in 17.56 for 23th.

Will Crossley (18.43) was another turning out for the first time in 2021 in 32nd place while Diarmuid Mac Donnell (18.49) finished 35th.

The team race was a close competition with Ilford placing third behind East London Runners and Orion Harriers.

For the women, Sameena Ahmed (19.25) finished in second place to improve her club record for the F40 category.

Carlie Qirem (22.04) was the next over the line for 18th with Bree Nordin (22.21) 20th.

Mel Jones ran a creditable 22.51 in 20th with Alison Sale 33th female in a new personal best of 23.34. One second behind and closing the scoring team was Gaye Young in 34th spot.

Like the men's match, the team event was closely contested with East London and Orion, with Ilford placing third.

Terry Knightly won the M60 age group and placed 61st overall in 19.53 while there were personal bests for Dennis Briggs (20.31) Wayne Hick (21.09) Tony Young (21.37) and Pramila Monro (27.37).

Adam Coals (20.31), Steve Chissell (20.48), Phil Davies (20.49) Andy Catton (22.23), Rob Sargent (25.25), Sharon Honey (26.01), Bradley Brown (26.54), Mandy Reid (27.55), Carol Muir (28.07), Frieda Keane (29.02), Launa Broadley (30.39), Karen St John-Kufour (33.47), Sheila Sinclair (33.48) also competed.

Several Ilford athletes competed in an open meeting on Saturday at Mayesbrook Park.

Krystle Balogun and Krystle Balogun at open meeting in Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Ilford AC

First up in the 100m was Efe Adjarho who impressed with a season's best time of 13.25secs.

Krystle Balogun ran in heat four of the 200m and finished fourth in a personal best of 26.15, beating the old mark she set in 2019.

Three Ilford athletes took part in the 1500m and first up was Ryder Islam, who finished fourth in 5.30.89.

Jordan Hinds (5.05.40) and Samuel Crane (5.07.14) both made positive starts and were well up in the field early on and eventually finished fifth and seventh.