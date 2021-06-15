News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Ilford Athletics Club tackle VAC race while youngsters impress on the track

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM June 15, 2021   
Ernie Forsyth, Tony Young, Alison Sale and Rob Sargeant at Battersea Park

Ernie Forsyth, Tony Young, Alison Sale and Rob Sargeant at Battersea Park - Credit: Ilford AC

Four runners from Ilford Athletics Club travelled to take part in the second VAC promoted 5km run in Battersea Park. 

First home for the club was Tony Young (22.07) in 43rd spot, with Alison Sale (23.47) behind in 54th and fifth in the F55 grouping.  

Alison Sale of Ilford AC in action at Battersea Park

Alison Sale of Ilford AC in action at Battersea Park - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford endurance coach Rob Sargent (25.35) laced them up and came home 62nd for fourth in the M65 age category.  

Rob Sargent of Ilford AC in action at Battersea Park

Rob Sargent of Ilford AC in action at Battersea Park - Credit: Ilford AC

Ernie Forsyth (28.43) raced for the first time in two years after breaking his shoulder and despite the injury still causing him a few problems finished in 70th and fifth in the M65 age group. 

Two race walkers also represented the club on the night in the 5k Race Walk and Stuart Bennett put in a season's best performance to finish fourth overall and first V60 in a time of 32.07.

You may also want to watch:

Lesley Morris was just one second outside her PB finishing in seventh place and second V60 female in a time of 34.12. 

Sameena Ahmed was the sole Ilford representative in the Sri Chinmoy 5k held at Battersea Park last Monday and ran an excellent time of 19.39 for fourth female on the night, while at this week’s event Ilford’s sole representative was Anna Crawley who produced a time of 20.50.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park
  2. 2 Strike over Covid working dispute begins at Oaks Park High School
  3. 3 Thousands sign petition opposing gas company plan to take over allotments
  1. 4 Ilford primary teacher joins campaign to get people teaching
  2. 5 Ilford charity boss named in Queen’s Birthday Honours
  3. 6 New trees to be planted at Fairlop Waters
  4. 7 Woodford Green pupil reaches final of national science and engineering competition
  5. 8 Man jailed after gun and cocaine worth £1m found at Ilford home
  6. 9 Man with Hainault links wanted on recall to prison
  7. 10 Ilford GP criticises NHS patient data sharing plans

Elsewhere, Paul Grange ran a personal best and club vet record over 800m of 1.53.20. It was the eighth fastest ever by an Ilford athlete and fourth fastest ever 800m by a UK over-40 male.

Jak Wright raced over 800m at a BMC meeting last Wednesday at Wormwood Scrubs and not only won the race, but broke two minutes for the first time, in a time of 1.59.64.

A few of the younger athletes competed in the Essex Schools' Championships at Chelmsford on Saturday, where Joseph Grange ran for Havering in the junior boys' 1500m and was fourth in a personal best 4.29.

Also running in the junior boys' category over 800m was Lucas Emeagi, who is more used to running in lanes over shorter sprints. He ran almost the whole of the first lap in lanes before breaking just before the bell. Regardless of this he produced a great performance for fourth place in a time around 2.23.  

In the BMC Grand Prix 5000m at Watford, Ahmed Abdulle ran in the B race putting in another excellent performance taking 28 seconds of his previous 5000m pb for a time of 14:21.36.  

 
 


Athletics
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ilford Mercato Metropolitano opening in November

Business

Ilford's Mercato Metropolitano to open in November

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
New Ilford Station entrance

Transport for London

New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line

Daniel Gayne

person
Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 30, worked in investigating child abuse and community support

Women's Safety

Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus