Ilford Athletics Club runners compete in open meeting in Dagenham

Ilford AC sprinters finally competed in some favourable weather at this weekend's open meeting in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham.

Fidunu Abidekun ran a fast 10.8 in the 100m and looks set to close in on the club's long standing under-20 men's record of 10.6.

Newcomer to Ilford, Elijah Mayindu, ran a swift 11.1 to break his personal best by 0.4.

When the Southern League arrives, the sprint squad looks to take aim at the club's senior 4x100m relay record of 42.9.

On the women's side, Krystle Balogun continued her progress this season with a 200m of 26.24 and looks set to break into the 25 second region before summer's end.

Ellie Wright ran a legal 200m PB (27.03) despite carrying a knee injury.

Ilford's middle distance athletes were also in action.

The Emeagi brothers went head to head in the 300m finishing first and second in their race; Jacob with 40.72 and Lucas with 41.56.

The 800m saw Samuel Crane finish second with a time of 2:34:89 and Ryder Islam finish seventh in 2:46:96.

Joseph Grange, son of 800m specialist Paul Grange, ran his first ever competitive 800m - testing himself over a new distance.

Battling with training partner Fabrizio and jostling for positions, he enjoyed the hustle and bustle of the new event and finished eighth in 2:13.76, with Fabrizio right on his tail in 2:14.73.

Dylan Harrod was the star of the meeting over 800m with a mature and controlled race, leading from the first lap and showing strength to extend his lead from the rest of the field in the second.

Finishing with a time of 2:05:41 - not a PB, but a very respectable time considering his dominance of the race and the blustery conditions.

Last up was the number one seeded 1500m race with four Ilford athletes finishing in the top five; all running PBs for the distance.

The 42-year-old veteran Paul Grange led from the first bend, but Jak Wright pushed towards the line tot finish third and was closely followed by teammates Bradley Deacon and Farris Patel.

Grange clocked 3:57:41, Wright 4:03:44, Deacon 4:04:64 and Patel 4:04:90.