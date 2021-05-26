Ilford Athletics Club enjoy success at various racing events

Published: 2:30 PM May 26, 2021

Ilford AC members ran across three different venues on Saturday where all of them achieved personal best times.

Farris Patel and Dylan Harrod ran an 800m race in Bromley, where the leaders went through the bell in 52 seconds and Farris ended up fourth with a personal best of 1.53.56.

Not only does this rank Farris in the top 15 under-20 800m runners in the UK, but makes him the second fastest U20 800M runner of all time at Ilford and in the top 10 of Ilford's all time 800m athletes.

Harrod came fifth and also improved his PB considerably with an outstanding time of 2.02.91.

The club also had five youngster competing in Woodford.

In the first 300m of the day, first year under-17s Oliver Blainey (39.33) and Jacob Emeagi (41.35) raced against some quality senior athletes but finished fourth and sixth, while Jacob’s brother Lucas clocked a time of 41.00.

In the 600m, under-15 Aaron Hick started really quickly and maintained his form to win with a time of 1.46.

In the 1500m, Eva Whalley, who was running her first ever race, had the aim to run under six minutes and easily achieved her target with a time of 5.49 to finish seventh.

Ilford also had two senior athletes competing in the form of Krystie Balogun who ran 42.71 to come third over 300m, while in the first 1,500m race, Fabrizio Stefanoni ran an excellent 4.35 for fourth place.

At Milton Keynes, Ahmed Abdulla competed in the Soar MK 3000m, where he finished in a time of 8:14:84 for 10th place.

Three athletes from Ilford AC travelled up to Battersea Park for the first VAC race of the summer and Alison Sale (23:37) was their first runner home in 49th place.

Two of the club's older athletes also performed well with Ed Skinner (24:40) recording his best time for three years to finish 56th, with Rob Sargent (25:23) two places back, his best for five years.

The same venue also hosted a 5k race walk which saw Stuart Bennett (32:19) and Lesley Morris (34:11), finishing sixth and ninth respectively.

On Sunday, two intrepid Ilford AC members travelled to Manningtree to run the new country lane course of The Little Bromley 10K Road Race.

Terry Knightley finished in 39 minutes and 46 seconds for 46th position overall and second over-60 male and is now second best over-60 male in Ilford club history.

Following him home was Kim Baxter in 73 minutes and 48 seconds.