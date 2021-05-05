Ilford AC venture to scenic events over the Bank Holiday

Published: 5:00 PM May 5, 2021

Bank Holiday Monday saw Ilford’s ex-England international runner Andy Catton venturing to Bromley for the Ted Pepper Memorial off-road 10k.

The race also doubled up as the Southern Vets AC Championships on an interesting one-lap course, more grass and cross country than trail but pretty flat and at least with a bit of shelter from the chilly wind.

Starting in waves of 15, Catton got off to a good start but rather overcooked the first 5k, going through in 22.20.

The wheels then came off a bit at 8k due to his lack of race fitness but he managed to hold on for a pretty pleasing 46.18 which earned him the SCVAC M65 gold medal.

Ilford's Terry Knightley and Kim Baxter headed off for an early first wave start to Doddington Place Gardens multi-terrain 10 and 5k at Sittingbourne in Kent on Saturday.

Knightley found the course not to his liking and struggled in the conditions but still finished 36th in a field of 316 in the 10k, claiming second M60 in 49:13.

Baxter finished 91st in the 5k race in 44.91, making her come back from a nasty ankle injury in January.