Ilford AC venture to scenic events over the Bank Holiday
- Credit: Ilford AC
Bank Holiday Monday saw Ilford’s ex-England international runner Andy Catton venturing to Bromley for the Ted Pepper Memorial off-road 10k.
The race also doubled up as the Southern Vets AC Championships on an interesting one-lap course, more grass and cross country than trail but pretty flat and at least with a bit of shelter from the chilly wind.
Starting in waves of 15, Catton got off to a good start but rather overcooked the first 5k, going through in 22.20.
The wheels then came off a bit at 8k due to his lack of race fitness but he managed to hold on for a pretty pleasing 46.18 which earned him the SCVAC M65 gold medal.
Ilford's Terry Knightley and Kim Baxter headed off for an early first wave start to Doddington Place Gardens multi-terrain 10 and 5k at Sittingbourne in Kent on Saturday.
Knightley found the course not to his liking and struggled in the conditions but still finished 36th in a field of 316 in the 10k, claiming second M60 in 49:13.
Baxter finished 91st in the 5k race in 44.91, making her come back from a nasty ankle injury in January.
