Ilford AC runners enjoy success at open meeting in Dagenham

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM April 27, 2021    Updated: 9:35 AM April 27, 2021
Paul Grange leading Dylan Harrod

Paul Grange leading Dylan Harrod - Credit: Ilford AC

Five intrepid middle distance runners from Ilford AC competed at a local open meeting at Jim Peters Stadium in Mayesbrook Park Dagenham over various distances.

Joseph Grange (13) ran in the 1500m against numerous local rivals, where he finished sixth after achieving a new personal best time of 4:33.90.

Joseph Grange during 1,500m race

Joseph Grange during 1,500m race - Credit: Ilford AC

Dad Paul Grange won the 600m race, setting an M40 British best time for 2021 of 1:23:88 which will be a hard benchmark to beat, even though conditions on the day were very windy and cold.

However, these conditions did not stop Dylon Harrod from running a very fast U20s time of 1:31:26 placing third in the same race.

Next up was clubmates, friends and training partners Jak Wright - elder brother to Joseph Grange - and Bradley Deacon, running their hearts out in awfully blustery conditions to beat the two-minute barrier for 800m while having an even bigger battle against each other.

Wright led from the gun and commanded the first of the two nailbiting laps, before Deacon took the lead during the back straight of the second lap.

Jak Wright and Bradley Deacon battling it out in the 800m race

Jak Wright and Bradley Deacon battling it out in the 800m race - Credit: Ilford AC

Wright tried to keep up, but Deacon poured on the pressure and created distance between them before an attack on the finishing straight. 

Hopes of winning the race looked slim for Wright, but somehow while running neck and neck along the whole of the 100m finishing straight he managed to edge himself into the lead and just out lean Deacon on the line.

The battle was over and both had clocked personal bests but narrowly missed out on their target of breaking two minutes with times of 2:00:65 and 2:00:73 respectively.

