County medals galore for the Ilford squad as they produce at the Pleshey half-marathon

The Essex Championship were once again staged in conjunction with the Pleshey Half Marathon.

The race from the picturesque village is over a rolling hilly course and conditions were made more difficult on the day due to unseasonable hot weather.

It was still a successful day for Ilford AC with four county medals and three new personal bests.

Gary Coombes led the way for the Ilford team with an excellent 15th place in 1hr 16mins 21secs, the performance winning him bronze in the M40 age group and a new PB.

The ever reliable Sam Rahman put in a great run for 31st in 1:19.56, very closely followed by Malcolm Muir in 32nd just 5 seconds later.

Paul Holloway had a fantastic time of 1:21.43 for 39th place,which saw him win an Essex gold medal in the V50 age group,

Danny Holeyman came in 59th, followed by Steve Philcox in 82nd place.

Next home, with the third Essex medal of the day and the second PB, was Alan Pearl in 120th place in 1:38.41 which gave him a thoroughly deserved bronze in the M60 category.

First female home in 128th place and recording the third PB for Ilford was Carlie Qirem, who continues her excellent form with 1:40, closely followed by Dennis Briggs in 135th.

Next for Ilford and just a place behind was Bree Nordin who gained herself an Essex gold medal in the F55 category in 1:41.02.

Terry Knightly was 144th, with Stephen Parker was 182nd and Tony Young 222nd.

Completing the Ilford squad were the ever reliable and efficient Frieda Keane in 326th place and Mandeep Bassi who was 350th.

At the conclusion of the race the medals were handed out by the current Essex President and Ilford AC legend Andy Catton, which made Ilford's four Essex medals all the more special.

Meanwhile, the last day of the European masters championships in Italy dawned bright and sunny.

The half marathon saw Ilford have three entrants..

Rob Sargent was first back with 2:33 for 20th in the M65 age group, and 374th overall.

Julia Galea was 13th in the W60 grouping, while the third ilford runner was Doris Gaga who found the going tough.

She was 14th in the W55 category and 411th overall as Britain finished in second overall.

Ilford youngster Ryan Holeyman took on the older runners in the Weald Park 10k and put in a superb performance.

The 14-year-old finished in eight place out of a field of 260 in 39.06.