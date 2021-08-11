Ilford AC race walking stalwart Lew Mockett remembered

Published: 7:29 AM August 11, 2021

Dave Ainsworth, Hilary McDermott, Philip Mockett, Chris Flint, Liz Costa and John Lees (standing) and Alan Buchanan, Amos Seddon, Peter Hodkinson, Bill and Kath Sutherland and Roger Mills (seated) at a memorial event for Lew Mockett - Credit: Ilford AC

Long-serving Ilford AC race walking stalwart Lew Mockett was remembered at a well-attended event in Littlehampton on Sunday.

Mockett, who died earlier this year aged 81, had retired to Norfolk and before joining Ilford AC had walked for Woodford Green AC and served as their walking section secretary (1966-72).

A memorial bench was also unveiled in honour of Lew and his late wife Brenda, with the function held at Norfolk Bowls Club on Littlehampton sea front, where both had been promiment members.

A memorial bench in honour of Ilford AC stalwart Lew Mockett and his late wife Brenda - Credit: Ilford AC

Mockett also walked for the Metropolitan Police and was a British Police representative, with his last position before retirement being that of Chief Inspector at the now closed Barkingside Police Station.

Race walkers travelled distances to attend, including three past presidents of Ilford AC in Dave Ainsworth, Olympian Roger Mills and Bill Sutherland BEM.

The memorial occasion enabled colleagues to pay respects as a funeral service during lockdown had limited attendance owing to national regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.