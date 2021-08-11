News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford's Grange gives battling display at England Championships

Lee Power

Published: 12:00 PM August 11, 2021   
Ilford's Joseph Grange (left) in action at the England U15 Championships in Manchester

Ilford's Joseph Grange (left) in action at the England U15 Championships in Manchester - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford AC's Joseph Grange produced a battling display at the England U15 Championships in Manchester.

The 14-year-old competed in the 3,000m - the longest of the middle distance events permitted for his age group - and came home in seventh place.

He ran in his typical aggressive style to finish in nine minutes 33.19secs and hopes to return to the event next year.

Rhys Edwards was the club's sole competitor at the Mile of Miles in Chelmsford and won the combined U17/U20 race in a personal best of 4.42.8.

Ilford's Rhys Edwards tops the podium at the Mile of Miles event

Ilford's Rhys Edwards tops the podium at the Mile of Miles event - Credit: Ilford AC

The club held their second President's annual 5k on Saturday - in torrential rain!

Freida Keane was first to go off, followed a minute later by Mandy Reid and the remaining athletes at various intervals.

Rhys Edwards set off some 12 minutes after Keane, who maintained her lead over Reid as the heavens opened at the end of the first lap.

Steve Crane and son Samuel engaged in their own battle further back, as Edwards and Danny Holeyman gained on the field.

And as the athletes reappeared, Reid had moved into the lead ahead of Keane, with Steve Crane coming third, and Holeyman and Phil Davies battling for second place among the men.

As the rain got heavier in the finishing straight, Reid pulled away to win by almost a minute from Keane, with Alison Sale third in the women's category.

Steve Crane won the men's event, followed by fast finishing Holeyman and Davies, as Edwards clocked the fastest time of the day.

Ilford AC's Mandy Reid celebrates winning the handicap 5k

Ilford AC's Mandy Reid celebrates winning the handicap 5k - Credit: Ilford AC

Results (net times): Mandy Reid 26.48; Freida Keane 28.45; Steve Crane 28.06; Danny Holeyman 18.18; Phil Davies 21.21; Samuel Crane 20.23; Rhys Edwards 17.3; Andy Catton 22.53; Alison Sale 23.56; Ryder Islam 21.56; Julia Galea 28.18; Ronan Edwards (guest) 21.12.

The first three women at Ilford's 5k handicap race

The first three women at Ilford's 5k handicap race - Credit: Ilford AC

The first three men at Ilford AC's 5k handicap race

The first three men at Ilford AC's 5k handicap race - Credit: Ilford AC


