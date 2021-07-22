Ilford AC members impress at latest events

Published: 1:00 PM July 22, 2021

Ilford AC members took on the Caterham half marathon, incorporating the British Masters Championship, on a two-lap course over rural roads from Redhill Aerodrome on the hottest day of the year.

The race was won by Scott Overall, who represented Team GB in the marathon at the London 2012 Olympics in an impressive time for the conditions of 69 minutes 11 seconds.

Ilford's Dennis Briggs adapted well to the conditions to clock 1:34.47, just over a minute slower than his best, to finish 63rd overall and seventh in the M45 group.

Julia Galea found the going tough, finishing in 222nd place in 2:20.23 but took silver in the British Masters and also picked up gold in the VAC Championship, which was also part of the event.

Four other Ilford athletes were in a field of 147 at the first of three Forest 5 runs organised by Orion Harriers.

Ilford AC members at the Orion Harriers Forest 5 event - Credit: Ilford AC

The race was to be one of the last run under Covid restrictions with runners setting off in waves according to their age category for a lap of a multi terrain route around Epping Forest.

First home for Ilford and first M50 on the day was Stephen Philcox in 15th place in 32.12, while Breege Nordin was first W60 and 48th overall in exactly 40 minutes.

Alison Sale clocked 42.58 for 71st and Frieda Keane came home in 51.27, despite getting lost on the course, for 108th place.

Dan Holeyman took part in the Sri Chinmoy 10k in Battersea, with the course over fast flat paths within the park, and finished 45th in a strong field improving his fastest time for the distance to 37.13.

Danny Holeyman in action at Battersea - Credit: Cliff Hide/VAC

Holeyman had also competed in the VAC Masters 5k over a fast two-lap course in Battersea Park, finishing 15th and fifth M45 in 17.53, just outside his best.

Ed Skinner also showed good form to come home in 23.59, his best time for over three years, in 58th spot and fifth M65.

And Lesley Morris was fourth female in the race walk in 33.38, a new personal best by over 30 seconds.