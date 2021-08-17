Ilford athletes impress in Eastern Young Athletes League

Published: 3:04 PM August 17, 2021

Ilford Athletics Club joined up with Orion to take part in the latest Eastern Young Athletes League meeting.

And the stand out athletes on the day were U15s Joseph Grange and Lucas Emeagi.

Grange raced against the Essex 1500m champion and gave a good account before eventually finishing second in a time of 4.30.

Lucas Emeagi of Ilford AC in racing action - Credit: Ilford AC

Emeagi came second in the 300m, ran a personal best in the 200 and helped the team finish fourth in the 4x100 relay.

Eva Whalley was the only female representative to run her second-ever 1500m U15 race and competed very well.

Aaron Hick was busy as he came fourth in the 1,500m, threw the javelin 14 metres for sixth, and shot putt 5.10 for fourth while also taking part in the relay race.

Aaron Hick of Ilford AC in racing action - Credit: Ilford AC

In the U17s, Oliver Blainey (12.03) battled for sixth in the 100m and ran 54.6 in the 400m for third place as Jacob Emeagi ran 26.2 for sixth in the 200.

Ryan Holeyman (5.03) came back from injury to finish in the 1,500m, as Ronan Edwards ran two PBs in the 800 and 400.

Elsewhere, the second match in the Vets League was held at the Banister Outdoor Sports Centre, Harrow.

Malcolm Muir ran the M35 800m and was third in 2.24.05 before following it up with a M35 200m time of 30.5 for sixth and victory in the M35 3000m in 10.13.70.

Henry Ricketts achieved 4.62m in the M50 long jump for second but unfortunately felt a hamstring pull in the first few strides of the M50 200m and was not able to finish.

This didn't stop him from throwing the discus 24.06m in his one attempt for fourth.

Peter Whiting launched the hammer 19.09m in the M50 age group for third and also ran 33.46 for fourth in the M60 200m.

Terry Knightley smashed The Male Veteran Over 60 Ilford AC club 20 miles record - Credit: Ilford AC

On Sunday, Terry Knightley smashed the Over-60 men's Ilford club 20-mile record by 16 minutes and 30 seconds in the Lydd 20-Mile Road Race by finishing in two hours, 22 minutes and 23 seconds for 28th out of 353 runners.

Two Ilford athletes tackled the Burnham Beeches half marathon and 10k with Ray Everingham taking on the half while wife Wendy ran the 10k.

Wendy and Ray Everingham at Burnham Beeches race - Credit: Ilford AC

Both runners enjoyed the occasion with Ray (2:18:56) finishing 381st and Wendy (1:18) finishing 335th.