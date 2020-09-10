Ilford Athletics Club finally back at racing events

With some covid restrictions being slightly lifted a few Ilford AC members have finally managed to get in a few races.

First out of the blocks was Krystle Balogun who ran a 200m at Lee Valley on August 16 in a time of 27.52

A week later it was over to Mayesbrook Park for a 100m but unpredictable wind meant some of the races had a tail wind over the allowable limit.

Balogun clocked 13.04 and 13.17, the latter in a legal wind.

Also taking part were Esmeralda Mengeyele in 12.93 and 13.03, both above limit, and Efe Adjarho in 13.86 and 13.92.

On the men’s side Wanya Williams ran 11.70, with the wind above the allowable limit. The same went for Fidunu Abidekun with times of 11.04 and 11.08.

Great times were achieved by Abdulhakim Mohamed (11.04, 11.09) and Rhys Ofori (11.38, 11.44w). The 11.38 by Ofori is the second fastest by any Ilford under-15 athlete.

Coach Nat Senior coached Joel Pascall Menzie to the final of the senior British 100m Championships where he came fifth as an under-20.

In the middle distance events Paul Grange has run two very fast 800m in 1.54.59 and 1.54.73 to firmly establish himself as fastest over-40 runner in the country.

Jak Wright ran within a second of his best 1500m time with 4.12.7 at the Lee Valley BMC Meeting in August and followed that up with a 9.22 for 3,000m at the weekend.

Finally, Jordan Hinds ran her fastest 800m in two years with a time of 2.26.41 at Lee Valley.

After the success of the club’s 5k championships last month, Ilford AC held a 5k handicap race in Barking Park on Saturday.

In his first run for the club Sat Rana was the first home in 32:40, running off an eight-minute handicap.

Fastest runner on the day was Tom Gardner, who ran 16:12.

First female home was Mandy Reid in 33:09 running of a seven-minute handicap, whilst the fastest female on the day was Bree Nordin who ran 21.42

Times (actual/handicap): Sat Rana 32.4/24.4, Steve Philcox 33.04/19.04, Diarmuid Macdonnell 33.09/19.09, Mandy Reid 33.09/26.09, Mel Peddle 33.1/29.1, Phil Davies 33.11/19.11, Rachel Lawless 33.2/31.2, Danny Holeyman 33.29/18.29, Dave Butler 33.32/18.32, Merci 33.32/19.32, Tony Young 33.35/21.35, Samuel Crane 33.36/22.36, Jodie Pattison 33.4/28.4, Bre Nordin 33.42 /21.42, Aaron Hick 33.42/20.42, Ryder Islam 33.43/20.43, Emma Dyos 33.45/28.45, Ryan Holeyman 33.47/17.47, Alison Sale 33.5/23.5, Simon Morgan 33.51/31.51, Sam Rahman 33.53/17.53, Julia Galea 33.53/26.53, Bradley Deacon 33.54/16.54, George Marshall Childs 34.03/21.03, Stuart Bennett 34.07/32.07, Joseph Grange 34.1/18.1, Andy Catton 34.1/23.1, Tom Gardner 34.12/16.12, Anna Crawley 34.14/23.1, Cliff Warren 34.18/22.18, Carol Muir 34.21/27.21, Warren Ibrahim 34.35/19.35, Freida Keane 34.42/28.42, Dylan Harrord 35.02/19.02, Kim Baxter 35.41/30.41.