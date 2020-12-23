Redbridge and Ilford now awaiting return date

Published: 10:41 AM December 23, 2020

Essex Senior League sides Ilford and Redbridge have taken a break over the festive period due to the latest government restrictions.

The Essex Senior League confirmed that all games will be off until the next government review on December, 30 as every club in the division has been plunged into tier 4.

The league confirms more updates will follow in the near future – but you would expect it will not be until at least January that games resume as a third national lockdown is now being rumoured due to the spread of coronavirus.

Both sides are expecting a real backlog of fixtures due to all the stopping and starting already this campaign but now some clubs are wondering if they’ll even be able to finish the season.

George Christou’s Motormen have only managed nine league matches so far while Adam Peek’s Ilford side have played 11 times as we head into the New Year.