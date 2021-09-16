News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford and Frenford both looking to turn fortunes around

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM September 16, 2021   
Ilford manager Adam Peek during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021

Ilford manager Adam Peek during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford will be determined to start climbing up the Essex Senior League table after a rollercoaster start to the new campaign. 

The Foxes will welcome Stanway Rovers to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday after they were also due to host Hoddesdon Town last night (Wednesday) as the fixtures continue to pile up for Adam Peek’s men. 

They head into those clashes on the back of a 1-1 draw with Takeley last time out on Wednesday, September 8. 

Neighbours Frenford, who play the level below in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South, are also hoping for better fortunes as they host Wivenhoe Town at the Jack Carter Centre on Saturday. 

Manager David Forbes’ and his side were due to travel away to Benfleet last night (Wednesday) on the back of their exit from FA Vase on the weekend. 

They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Essex Senior League side Takeley to crash out of the cup competition. 

