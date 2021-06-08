Ilford AC runners in winning relay team at 24-hour endurance race

Published: 5:08 PM June 8, 2021

The winning team, which included three Ilford AC runners, in the mixed large team relay at Conquer24. - Credit: Ilford AC

Runners from Ilford AC were part of a team that triumphed in a 24-hour endurance event.

Three Ilford athletes experienced success in the inaugural Conquer24 race at Powderham Castle near Exeter.

Aaron Browne, Craig Livermore and Diarmuid Mac Donnell were part of 'Smells Like Team Spirit', a team of seven runners that won the mixed large team relay.

They completed 33 laps during the event, with each lap measuring just less than five miles of undulating trails.

The team found themselves among the leaders going into the night, where strong running saw them take a lead which they managed to hold until the end. They ran around 163 miles in total.

The Ilford runners were joined by Alexandra Rutishauser and Jacob Stevens from East London Runners, as well as Nils Hollman and Lee Duggan from Dagenham 88 Runners.

Lee ran on a broken toe, according to Ilford AC reports.

Closer to home, the first round of the 2021 East London Five Interclub Series (Elvis) series was held.

Paul Grange won the opening race of the Elvis series in Dagenham. - Credit: Ilford AC

It took place over a mixed terrain two-lap course around Central Park and part of Eastbrookend Country Park in Dagenham.

Ilford AC fielded a team of 31 runners and four beat their best times on a road course: Gary Coombes, Dan Holeyman, Gaye Young and Alison Sale.

Paul Grange won the race in 27 minutes 28 seconds, with Coombes third just 20 seconds behind.

Holeyman came home 15th in 30 minutes 13 seconds, with Steve Philcox one place back in 30 minutes 24 seconds to win the M50 age category trophy.

Terry Knightley took the M60 age group honours in 32 minutes 32 seconds, while the club finished second in the team contest behind East London Runners.

Sameena Ahmed won the ladies race at the Elvis season opener. - Credit: Ilford AC

Sameena Ahmed won the ladies race to complete a double for Ilford in 33 minutes 39 seconds and Anna Crawley came fourth in 35 minutes 12 seconds.

Bree Nordin took the F60 category prize with a time of 37 minutes 39 seconds as the ladies defeated East London Runners by just two points.