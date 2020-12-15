Ilford AC runners complete postponed Remembrance run

Published: 4:22 PM December 15, 2020

Ilford AC runners Ryan Holeyman, his dad Danny and Terry Knightley after completing the 10km Essex Remembrance Run. - Credit: Terry Knightley/Ilford AC

Four runners from Ilford Athletics Club completed a delayed Remembrance 10km run last weekend.

The Essex Remembrance Run had been due to take place on Remembrance Sunday in November but was postponed until December 13 due to the second lockdown.

It was held around Debden Airfield, near Saffron Walden, and the first Ilford AC athlete to complete the course was Ryan Holeyman in 36 minutes and 51 seconds.

He came in 13th place overall from around 200 competitors.

Ryan's dad Danny finished in 38 minutes and 25 seconds for 24th position and 11th in the male veteran over 40 category.

He was followed by Terry Knightley in 32nd place overall, who ran it in 40 minutes and 14 seconds and came third in the male veteran over 60 category.

Kim Baxter finished in 65 minutes to come third in the female veteran over 60 category and 142nd overall.

Ilford AC's Kim Baxter after finishing the 10km Essex Remembrance Run. - Credit: Kim Baxter/Ilford AC

In the PB5K Winter Race Series, held at Ardingly Showground on Sunday, Ilford AC runner Ahmed Abdulle achieved a personal best of 14 minutes 45 seconds for 11th place.

He came third in the under 23 category.