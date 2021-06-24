Ilford AC returned to Southern League action for the first time in two years

Published: 9:30 AM June 24, 2021

Ilford AC returned to Southern League action for the first time for two years and finished fourth.

The women sprinters started well with Aleena Lawrence and Efe Adjarifo running 13.4 and 13.5 respectively in the 100m.

In the 200m Krsytle Balogun ran a very good 26.61 while Ellie Wright got back on track, coming second in a personal best 26.7.

Gemima Eshimu Massamba ran 61.23 for the 400m and 2.27 for the 800m, while Jordan Hinds came third in the 400 in 64.9 and was strong in the 800m to come through in a season's best 2.24.

Sameena Ahmed of Ilford AC in Southern League action - Credit: Ilford AC

Sameena Ahmed ran her first ever race on the track for Ilford in the 3,000m where she came second in 11.25.

For the men, Elijah Mayindu (11.04) won convincingly in the 100m as Abdulhakin Mohamed ran 11.25 for third.

Elijah Mayindu of Ilford AC in Southern League action - Credit: Ilford AC

In the 200m, Fidunu Abidekun finished first in 22.18 while Abdulhakin came third in 23.43.

The trio and under-17 athlete Oliver Blainey came together for the 4x100m to storm home in 43.74.

Blainey (54.56) was second in his first ever 400m, while new addition Dylan Harrod (55.1) came first in the B string and ran a personal best 2.02 in the 800m for second as Alex Richards (1.58) was beaten on the line.

In the 1500m, Paul Grange (3.58) and son Jak Wright (4.04) bossed the race, while in the 5000m veteran Tom Gardner (15.39) and youngster Bradley Deacon (16.23) impressed, as John Crawley (18.47) also competed.

Rhys Edwards (6.41) made his Southern League debut for Ilford and finished second in the 2,000m, while Fabrizio Stefanoni (61.2) competed in the 400m.

Sam Malekout competed in the long jump, triple jump, pole vault, discus, javelin and shot putt, while under-20 George Marshall Child tackled the long jump, triple jump, discus, javelin and high jump.

Jeevakan Sivayogan debuted in the shot and hammer as veterans Roger Honey and Peter Whiting contested the hammer and pole vault to enable the club to compete in all field events.

Ilford also raced to victory in the 4x400m relay in 3.31.

*At the Victoria Park 10k Road Race, Terry Knightley ran 41.40 for 31st overall out of 91 athletes and second over-60 veteran male.