Ilford AC return to competitive action in Chingford League

Published: 4:00 PM April 7, 2021

The Chingford League continues to pull out all the stops to get races on during these difficult times and on Easter Monday a series of races, to abide by current social distance measures, was held at the Redbridge cycle track.

Ilford AC competed in the first race of the day at 12.10pm and were up against Barking Roadrunners, Trent Park and Harold Wood.

Despite challenging hills and cold wet weather, Ilford AC athletes provided 28 of the 97 runners who took on the challenging 5k course.

Ilford runners after months of no competition put in a great performance on the day placing first and second and having seven runners in the top 10.

Paul Grange put in a great performance to place first in 16.03, followed closely by Tom Gardener in second in 16.19.

You may also want to watch:

Closely bunched from fifth to eighth were Jack Wright 16.39, Alex Richards 16.41, Bradley Deacon 16.52 and Rhys Edwards.

Another notable performance came from Ryan Holeyman who was first Under-17 runner on the day, finishing in 11th place in a time of 17.29.

First Ilford female home was Jordan Hinds in 42nd place, and third senior female in 22.52. Hinds was supported by Bree Nordin one place behind in 23.04, Alison Sale in 52nd in 23.44 and Gaye Young 54th in 23.53.

Altogether it was a very successful return to competition after months of lockdown.

Paul Grange, Jack Wright and Bradley Deacon at The Chingford League race - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford's supporting cast, all putting in outstanding performances, included: Danny Holeyman 18.35; Stephen Philcox 18.56; Diarmuid Macdonnel 19.48; Adam Coals 20.57; Terry Knightley 21.34; Steve Crane 21.42; Dennis Briggs 22.00; Wayne Hick 22.10; Edward Skinner 26.02; Rob Sargent 26.14; Stephen Cheal 26.21; Julia Galea 28.11; Carol Muir 28.58; Frieda Keane 29.19; Trevor Robinson 29.46; Pramila Monro 30.17; Bradley Brown 30.20.

If any readers have taken up running during lockdown and would like to join or get involved with a running club please contact Ilford AC at ilfordathletics@gmail.com