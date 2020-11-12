Search

Ilford AC runners take part in remote one mile handicap race

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 November 2020

Lovedip Dhaliwal won the latest Ilford Handicap race. Picture courtesy of Ilford AC

Ilford AC

Ilford Athletic Club runners took part in its latest one mile handicap race remotely.

Dennis Briggs was the fastest Ilford AC runner to complete 10km in the virtual Vitality London 10,000. Picture courtesy of Ilford ACDennis Briggs was the fastest Ilford AC runner to complete 10km in the virtual Vitality London 10,000. Picture courtesy of Ilford AC

The third race in the winter series of Ilford Handicap races on Saturday saw 15 athletes participate, with each given an undisclosed handicap.

The event winner was Lovedip Dhaliwal, who finished in a combined time of 14 minutes 50 seconds, just one second ahead of Sharon Honey, Frieda Keane and Adam Coals.

The actual fastest time on the day was Steve Philcox in five minutes 25 seconds.

The club was also due to send eight athletes to the Vitality London 10,000 event, which was cancelled and held virtually.

The runners completed the 10km distance in Valentines Park and Dennis Briggs was quickest in 46 minutes 51 seconds, with Alison Sale coming in second place in a time of 53 minutes and 12 seconds.

