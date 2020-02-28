Search

Ilford AC members impress at cross-country and indoor events

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2020

Paul Grange in racing action

Paul Grange in racing action

Archant

Ilford AC had one intrepid athlete taking on the best in Britain at the National Cross-Country Championships at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on Saturday.

Trevor Robinson was in a field of well over 1,500 runners as he braved a muddy, puddly course, where even the elite runners struggled to maintain any kind of speed.

Over a demanding and hilly 12k course, Robinson gave a good account of himself, finishing in a time of one hour 26 minutes.

Lee Valley held an open event for athletes to test their speed on the track, and with many races cancelled over the last couple of weeks, two Ilford AC athletes took up the opportunity.

Sam Rahman ran in heat three of the 1,500m and was in the leading positions throughout as he finished second in 4.40.60 showing his marathon preparations are on target.

Farris Patel had a similarly excellent race in the 800m.

Always in contention he just missed out on the win in the final few yards, but was pleased with a season's best time of 2.01.28 for second place.

Three days later a trio of Ilford youngsters had a successful day at the under-13/15 Open meeting again at Lee Valley where all three achieved personal bests.

Lucas Emeagi ran 28.39 seconds for the 200m and fifth place, while older brother Jacob clocked 47.57 seconds for the 300m and fourth.

Finally, Aaron Hick ran a great 800m to finish in third place with a time of 2.41.36.

The BMC is one of the premier middle-distance athletics clubs in the country, with athletes having to achieve target times to be granted entry.

And at Wednesday's' open meet Ilford AC's Paul Grange finished fourth in the 800m event with an impressive time of 1.55.68.

