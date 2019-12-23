Search

Athletics: Ilford AC members flood parkrun scene

PUBLISHED: 18:16 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 23 December 2019

Ilford AC's Diarmuid McDonnell at the Valentines parkrun

Ilford AC's Diarmuid McDonnell at the Valentines parkrun

Ilford AC members flooded the local parkrun scene to get some action on Saturday.

With other races cancelled due to waterlogged courses, a group of 10 took on Valentines parkrun, with three inside the top 10.

Gary Coombes was first past the post in a personal best of 17 minutes 17 seconds, capping a great year for him.

And John Crawley was eighth in another best of 19.12, ahead of birthday boy Diarmuid McDonnell (19.40), who arrived complete with cake.

Also in action at Valentines were Bradley Brown (25.25), Alison Sale (26.17), Mandy Reid (29.15), Ray Everingham (29.16), Freida Keane (29.38), Mandeep Bassi (32.20) and Karen Kufor (33.49).

The first Ilford AC member home at Barking parkrun was Anthony Young, who clocked 24.47 in 30th.

Steve Chissell (28.31) and Carol Muir (29.42) were also in action, with Muir completing her 438th parkrun!

Two Ilford members went to Raphael Park in Romford, where the course was altered at the last minute due to the lake overflowing.

Phil Davies was 28th in 22.08 and James Huddart was first M70 athlete home in 33.13.

