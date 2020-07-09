Ilford AC compete and enjoy virtual Essex 6-12 stage relay races



Ilford AC members took part in the virtual Essex 6-12 stage relays against some of the best runners in the county.



Long legs cover five miles and short legs cover 5k, with a scoring men’s team needing six of each, while the women’s had to include two long legs and four short.

Ilford entered two men’s teams and three women’s teams and runners were able to complete their run over a three-day period (July 2-4). Times were then submitted to organisers via the Strava or Garmin apps.

The women’s A team was led home by Carlie Qirem in 21.24, supported by Jordan Hinds (21.51), Zuzana Sinalova (21.53) and Breege Nordin, who won the F60 age group in 22.34.

Captain Sameena Ahmed was first in the F40 group after her long leg of 33.16, as Amy Bird clocked 37.01 to help Ilford finish eighth overall.



The B team had Nadia Crellin (24.54), Dianne Crisp (25.14), Mandeep Bassi (29.16) and Frieda Keane (29.47) on short-leg duties, as Alison Sale finished third in her age group on the long leg with 40.42, supported by Mandy Reid (45.35) as they finished 14th.

And the C team was led home by Pramila Monro (30.33), backed up by Lovedip Dhaliwal (31.01), Brennie Gabbidon (31.25) and Wendy Everingham (36.38).

Julia Galea (49.34) and Karen Kufour (51.51) ran their long legs as they finished 17th, with Launa Broadley clocking 51.53.

The men’s A team was leg by Mungo Prior, who was 10th overall and first under-20 in 16.45.

Bradley Deacon (17.01) and Jak Wright (17.17) were third and fourth in the under-17 group for 17th and 25th overall.

Gary Coombes (17.17), Amin Koikai and Malcolm Muir (both 17.31) also ran 5k, while Ahmed Abdulle was fifth over five miles and third senior male in 25.04.

Blair McWhirter (25.59) was eighth and Tom Gardner (26.59) 18th, with captain Paul Grange (27.19) the first M40 athlete home.

Aaron Samuel (27.27) was first under-17, as Alex Richards (28.10) helped Ilford finish third.

The B team saw Farris Patel (17.47), under-15 Ryan Holeyman (17.53) and dad Danny (18.13), 13-year-old Joseph Grange (18.35), Oscar Rubio (18.37) and Julian Fabian (19.27) run 5ks, wih Holeyman and Grange second in their age groups.

John Crawley (32.11), Seb Parris (32.37), fourth under-17 George Marshall Childs (35.24), Adam Coals (35.45), third in age group Jim Tilbrook (40.25) and Adnan Karim (44.12) ran long legs as the team finished 12th.

Satha Alaga clocked 45.25 on his 60th birthday, while Matthew Hick (19.50), Phil Davies (19.50), Simeon Balson (19.59), James Rigby (20.26), Diarmuid MacDonnell (20.56), Dennis Briggs (21.19), Anthony Young (21.23), Cliff Warren (22.21), Trevor Robinson (24.00) and Ray Everingham (29.46) all ran short legs.

Ilford’s men had three 5k teams as a result, finishing sixth, 12th and 14th, as the five-mile teams finished second and 16th.

The women’s 5k teams finished eighth, 16th and 18th, while the five-mile teams were fifth, 14th and 17th.

A spokesman said: “It was a very impressive turnout and performance by Ilford AC which shows how despite a difficult few months for the most part when athletes could only train alone, and even now when we are restricted to maximum groups of six, the team has stuck together and kept their resolve and love of the sport and more importantly the club.”