Athletics: Ilford members make Chingford League bow

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 February 2019

Ilford members face the camera at the Chingford League meeting

Ilford AC had a squad of 12 in action at the first Chingford League five-mile road race of the season at Hackney’s Victoria Park.

Gary Coombes led the group home in 20th place in 28.40, with Seb Parris clocking a new best of 29.27 in 27th.

Diarmuid Mac Donnell beat his old mark with 30.25 for 39th, as Haydn Newland made a successful debut with a time of 32.00 ahead of Alan Pearl (35.05), Tony Young (37.21) and Ernie Forsyth (38.59).

Ray Sparrow (45.18) and Jim Huddart (51.15) also set new bests, with the latter recording his fastest time over the distance for over five years.

Alison Sale (43.19) was the leading woman, with Frieda Keane (45.26) the fifth club member to set a new best as Mandeep Bassi clocked 45.34 on distance debut.

Linda Day was Ilford’s sole runner at the St Luke’s Hospice Test Track 10 at Dunton on Sunday and first female vet in 79.19.

Another newcomer, Phil Davies, took on the Hampton Court half marathon and ran 1:27.54, taking seven minutes off his personal best.

