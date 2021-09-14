Ilford AC's Emma Dyos impresses at Moulton Village Open

Published: 12:42 PM September 14, 2021

Emma Dyos (left, archive photo) came second in the Moulton Village Open five mile walk - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford Athletics Club's in-form Emma Dyos finished second in a five mile walking race in Suffolk.

She contested the annual Moulton Village Open walk on an out-and-back rural road course through countryside.

Dyos was aiming to defend her winner's trophy from the previous event in 2019, last year's staging being cancelled due to lockdown.

She was closely followed by regular rival Melanie Peddle from near neighbours Loughton AC.

Peddle "pressed the pedal" on the homeward stretch, passed Dyos and opened up a sufficient gap to break the tape in 45 minutes and 9 seconds, with the Ilford athlete second in 46.37.

The pick of Ilford's walkers in the men's race were Steve Uttley in fifth and Simon Morgan who came seventh clocking 48.52 and 52.51 respectively in a field led home by Callum Wilkinson, who raced in last month's Tokyo Olympics.