Ilford AC duo tackled Woodchurch Road Race

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 October 2020

Terry Knightley and Kim Baxter tackled The Woodchurch 5 Miles Road Race (Pic: Ilford AC)

Archant

With races in short supply, two intrepid Ilford Athletics Club members travelled to a small village near Tunbridge Wells in Kent for the second running of The Woodchurch 5 Miles Road Race.

The Woodchurch 5 Miles Road Race medal (Pic: Ilford AC)The Woodchurch 5 Miles Road Race medal (Pic: Ilford AC)

With a Covid-friendly wave start involving a maximum number of 12 runners setting off to run in five-minute intervals, and competing against 137 other runners over an unbelievably hilly course around the village of Woodchurch, Terry Knightley won the veteran male over-60 category after finishing in 23rd place overall in 34 minutes and 11 seconds.

Following him in 129th place and second in the veteran female over-60 competition was Kim Baxter, finishing in 56 minutes and 57 seconds.

Ilford AC runners are currently finding events hard to come by due to the ongoing restrictions but hope they can get back to normal racing events as soon as possible.

